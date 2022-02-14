James Rogers – O’Donnell and Dundalk can be a match made in heaven

“We had to get lost,

“To find each other again,

“So we could be the ones in the end.

“Who made it out for real.”

The Picture This hit ‘Saviour’ played a large part in the soundtrack to Stephen O’Donnell’s wedding to his wife Michelle in November 2018.

While that day in The Armada Hotel in Spanish Point, Co Clare, will be fondly remembered by the couple and all who attended for years to come, it also inadvertently played a huge role in how Dundalk FC has fared in the period since.

At around the same time as the couple were saying “I do”, news broke that then Lilywhites manager Stephen Kenny – who was supposed to be in attendance – was departing Oriel Park to take up the Republic of Ireland U21 post with a view to becoming senior team manager after Euro 2020.

With a large cohort from Dundalk in attendance less than three weeks after securing a league and FAI Cup double, Kenny’s departure understandably dominated the post-meal discussions.

They might not have realised it at the time but it would have a huge role in determining the futures of many of those present too. As a sliding doors moment you can’t help but wonder where many would be now, how PEAK6’s fortunes might have been different and how the Irish footballing landscape might look had Kenny rejected the overtures from Abbotstown.

As things transpired, Vinny Perth would subsequently step up into the top job in the weeks to follow with current Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins also promoted as his assistant. It was also life-changing for O’Donnell who would hang up his boots to take up Higgins’ old role as opposition analyst.

In a little over seven months, his time at Oriel Park came to an end when he was snapped up by St Patrick’s Athletic as their new head coach in August 2019 (ironically, the man who would later replace him, Tim Clancy, was also present). Higgins would follow him out the exit door the following May to join Kenny’s Irish set-up before later leaving that role to take up his current position as Derry City manager last April.

It’s fair to say Dundalk FC has never been quite the same since with the side struggling following the league’s return from the initial Covid break. While there were some high points in between such as reaching the Europa League group stages for a second time and winning the FAI Cup, no one can deny the slow decline that crept in as a result of mismanagement by those Stateside.

That demise hurt a lot of people to varying degrees – from supporters and players, to staff and former greats.

The ship was at least steadied last November when Andy Connolly returned as co-owner alongside the STATSports duo of Alan Clarke and Sean O’Connor. Steadying it is one thing but getting it turned and back moving in the right direction is another.

The trio were at least decisive in identifying the man they wanted to guide the club through the choppy waters that lie ahead. It surprised many when O’Donnell – off the back of a second placed finish and FAI Cup win with St Pat’s – jumped ship to return to a club where he enjoyed his best days at a player. The easier decision would have been to stay put and, in the short term at least, probably the more profitable one when it comes to chasing silverware.

But those who were surprised by the Galway man’s decision don’t get how much Dundalk can get under your skin. Another recent returnee from Inchicore confessed recently that the club was always in his thoughts while he was away and it was partially in O’Donnell’s too.

He admitted to huge applause at a Q&A in the Lilywhite Lounge last Thursday that it had always been his ambition to return to Oriel Park as manager.

“When I played and left, I suppose in the back of my head I did think that I would come back. It’s probably happened a little bit quicker than I would have thought but it has happened now and I’m delighted.”

He returns to a club a little different to the one he left two-and-a-half years ago. A lot of those who played a huge role in such an historic period for the club have gone – some of them returning in Derry City colours this Friday. The huge financial backing that meant Dundalk could out pay or outbid many of their rivals is also a thing of the past.

There will be a smaller squad this year with more unproven players in it than perhaps at any stage since O’Donnell rocked up at Oriel himself as captain of a group of ‘misfits’ 10 seasons ago in 2013.

Getting Dundalk back to the summit of Irish football won’t be easy and it won’t happen overnight. There’s likely to be more difficult days ahead before the great ones return.

That’s something supporters will have to bear in mind as we embark on our first campaign in almost a decade where we’re not expected to contend for the title. There’s a generation of fans who know nothing but success but sometimes you do have to take a step back to progress again and be patient in getting there.

As the song goes:

“No the world couldn’t keep us apart,

“And it didn’t turn in our favour

“But you have a hold on my heart

“And I’m gonna be your saviour.”

Stephen O’Donnell followed his heart in returning to Oriel Park. He loves the club, he gets the club and he knows how good things can be when they click here.

A bit like a marriage, there’ll be days ahead that test your patience and times when you’ve to bite your lip but with support O’Donnell can be Dundalk’s own saviour. He can be the man who guides us back to the summit of Irish football – to big days out and to far flung locations across Europe.

There’s a bit of heart in Oriel Park again and, with time, O’Donnell and Dundalk can be a match made in footballing heaven.