James Rogers – Gartland’s book a must-have for all Dundalk fans

There have been many fantastic League of Ireland books published down through the years – including a couple on Dundalk by our very own Jim Murphy – but the release of Brian Gartland’s autobiography ‘One Last Shot’ will surely be a must-have for any football fan here, both now and into the future.

The defender has teamed up with Hero Books and Irish Daily Star journalist Mark McCadden to tell his life story with the launch having taken place on Tuesday night in the Crowne Plaza. Much of Brian’s journey we already know based on his many big moments for his adopted home town club over the years.

Yet the book is about much more than that. It’s a life story that gives another perspective to the image of the tough tackling centre half that has worn the number three shirt at Oriel Park for the best part of 10 seasons now.

Like most people, Gartland didn’t get to the top easily. Indeed, he was on the verge of giving up on his ambitions of being a footballer before receiving a phone call from Stephen Kenny out of the blue in the summer of 2013.

There were many hurdles before and after – despite his successes on the pitch. In ‘One Last Shot’, he delves into his dad’s battle with alcoholism and depression, the impact it had on his family, the hurt of burying his dad, the pain at feeling overlooked by the top sides while in the First Division with Monaghan United and playing north of the border with Portadown.

There’s discussions around confidence and finally feeling like he could express himself on the pitch and a look into the sliding doors moment that changed his life in coming to Dundalk where he met his now wife Bronagh, bought a house here, established a business and started to raise two children.

What makes Brian’s book perhaps most intriguing is the fact he is still playing. He wanted it to be warts and all and even held off on publication at the end of last year to include a chapter on the PEAK6 era at the club.

Like the way he played on the field, it’s a brave decision to do now but like the way he played on the field, I’m sure he’ll have more admirers than detractors for his openness and honesty.

After a number of years disrupted by Covid, it was great to have events like Brian’s book launch to look forward to on Tuesday night. Similarly, there’s a real feel good attitude around Oriel Park once again that had been missing for so long.

While Friday’s game against Shelbourne was hardly a classic, the nature of the win coupled with the passion omitted from Stephen O’Donnell at the end had you proud of being from Dundalk.

Credit where it’s due, the recent honouring of the 2002 FAI Cup winning team and the one-off jersey in aid of Motor Neurone Disease were the right things to do and are all part of being a community club.

In total the auction of the 24 jerseys raised just over €8,000 which is a superb amount to be handing over to Watch Your Back MND, the group setup by local man Roy Taylor.

As with every venture on and off the field there are lessons to be learned though and hopefully if similar initiatives are undertaken once again an online bidding platform can be used by the club.

While the final amount raised is indeed welcome, failure to let bidders know when they had been outbid was an own goal that undoubtedly cost the charity extra revenue. Manual bidding in 2022 creates a workload that isn’t needed and inevitably led to confusion.

Cork City are an example of one League of Ireland club who have used the likes of eBay to good effect to raise funds for the likes of the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival. There are numerous other platforms which could be used to open the bidding to a wider audience and ensure the maximum amount is raised for what will inevitably be a worthy cause.