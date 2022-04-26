Louth

James Rogers – Gartland’s book a must-have for all Dundalk fans

Inside Oriel

Brian Gartland is a Dundalk stalwart. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

There have been many fantastic League of Ireland books published down through the years – including a couple on Dundalk by our very own Jim Murphy – but the release of Brian Gartland’s autobiography ‘One Last Shot’ will surely be a must-have for any football fan here, both now and into the future.

The defender has teamed up with Hero Books and Irish Daily Star journalist Mark McCadden to tell his life story with the launch having taken place on Tuesday night in the Crowne Plaza. Much of Brian’s journey we already know based on his many big moments for his adopted home town club over the years.

