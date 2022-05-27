James Rogers – Dundalk going places on and off the pitch once again

Wins can be like buses – you wait so long for one and then two arrive at once.

So it proved for Dundalk this weekend as their long wait for a win on the road was ended in Derry on Friday night and followed up with another in Ballybofey 72 hours later.

Prior to the 2-1 win at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium it had been six-and-a-half months since the Lilywhites had won a game away from Oriel Park – the 1-0 victory against Drogheda United at the start of last November.

Indeed, since the start of the 2021 season until last weekend, Dundalk had just won four away league matches in total out of 25 games played.

Having not won back-to-back league matches away from home since he was still on the coaching staff, Stephen O’Donnell’s side have turned a corner with wins over Derry City and Finn Harps. Now they can really look to push on and cement third place if they can head into the break with another three points against fourth placed St Patrick’s Athletic this Friday.

While there will be those speculating whether Dundalk can get into the title mix – results on Monday leaving them just a point behind second placed Derry and eight off Shamrock Rovers with a game in hand over both – this season is really about getting back into Europe for the Lilywhites.

More importantly than getting distracted by potential title challenges, Dundalk can open up a six point gap on fourth placed Pat’s with a win on Friday and they would still have a game in hand over them and Sligo Rovers who are seven points adrift in fifth place in that scenario.

With the side’s home form excellent, it is absolutely huge that the away day duck has been broken.

Certain players are starting to find real form. Robbie Benson followed up the first goal of his second spell with the club with a stunning opener against Derry City while Patrick Hoban’s winner was his fourth in as many matches.

While neither featured amongst the goals in Ballybofey, the fact it was Daniel Kelly who popped up with the winner was also significant.

While his effort may have went in off goalkeeper Mark McGinley’s leg having been blocked on the line by Regan Donelon, it would perhaps be harsh to take the goal off the winger who had just turned 26 on Saturday.

That was Kelly’s fourth goal of the campaign – equalling his total return for the entirety of the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

Perhaps most significantly, it was an away goal. Monday’s strike was his 16th league goal for Dundalk but just his second away from Oriel Park and the first since scoring in the RSC against Waterford in September 2019.

Many of the new brigade are also stepping up. Sam Bone has come in and done really well at centre half, Lewis Macari continues to grow in confidence with each passing game and Paul Doyle’s development is there for all to see.

Nathan Shepperd was also immense yet again over the weekend with his ability to deal with the aerial bombardment from Harps on Monday night further signs of his rapid development given he looked unsure under crosses as recently as three months ago in pre-season and the opening couple of matches.

The timing of the two weekend wins couldn’t be more apt coming exactly a year on since fans were protesting outside Oriel against the owners of the club while on the pitch the side were losing 5-1 away to Bohemians.

The songs coming from the dressing room in Ballybofey on Monday showed a real togetherness in the camp. Dundalk were once labelled a real ‘Band of Brothers’. That’s coming around once again.

Not everything is perfect but you cannot doubt their character and application.

Dundalk, on and off the field, are going in the right direction once again and it’s exciting to see where the journey will end up.