Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

James Rogers – Dundalk going places on and off the pitch once again

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell is leading a revival charge at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell is leading a revival charge at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell is leading a revival charge at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk head coach Stephen O'Donnell is leading a revival charge at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

James Rogers

Wins can be like buses – you wait so long for one and then two arrive at once.

So it proved for Dundalk this weekend as their long wait for a win on the road was ended in Derry on Friday night and followed up with another in Ballybofey 72 hours later.

Privacy