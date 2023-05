Chris Shields of Dundalk having played his final game for the club leaves Oriel Park following the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Derry City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth, in 2021. — © SPORTSFILE

There’s just over six weeks to go until the transfer window opens and if there’s any sort of budget for new recruits to arrive at Oriel Park this summer then surely Friday’s game with Bohemians summed up exactly what was required.