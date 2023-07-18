James Rogers: Dundalk FC fans make Gibraltar trip an experience with their impeccable behaviour

Dundalk supporters after the UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round 1st Leg match between FC Bruno's Magpies and Dundalk at Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar.

While the game itself in Gibraltar won’t live long in the memory, last week’s trip to the British territory was a reminder about why European adventures are so wonderful.

Catching up with fans both in Gibraltar itself and in La Lénia, where most fans based themselves, was fantastic. It was a trip that passed without incident, with all who made the trip conducting themselves impeccably throughout.

All clubs get a bad rap at times for the actions of one or two poorly behaved individuals but Dundalk can be proud of the support it brought to Victoria Stadium on Thursday. To a man and woman, they came in good spirit and left that way too.

Given the stalemate with Bruno’s Magpies was the 91st European match in the club’s history, it’s fair to say Dundalk fans have been spoiled when it comes to foreign adventures.

That said, last year’s absence and the fact that many fans missed out on trips in recent years due to Covid restrictions meant that this felt like a well overdue excursion.

Supporters came on various days and via all sorts of routes, both direct and indirect, but once they got there they came together in unison to cheer on their town and their club in searing heat.

As someone who is frequently one of the first to arrive and last to leave Oriel Park, it’s amazing how little you get to converse with fans when you’re ‘on the job’. Pre-match and post-match responsibilities, including also filing several pieces of copy on the whistle, mean you don’t get a proper chance to catch up with people.

That’s why Europe is to be cherished.

I’m undoubtedly going to forget someone but having chats and spending time in the company of great fans like PJ Dooley, Jack Murphy, Dermot Ahern, Brendan Sharkey, Craig Colgan, Adrian Taaffe, Orla Crilly, Michael Shine, Pádraig McGowan, Daniel Shields, Danny O’Connell, Cathal Connolly, Gerry, Verona and David Lennon, Kevin Mullen, John Curtis, Vincy Duffy, Kenneth Sloane, Jack and Tony McBride, Gerry McNamee and Robert Kelly are what it’s all about.

That list includes those following the club just a few years right through to those who have been attending Oriel Park long before I was even born but hearing their stories and sharing a chat with them – brief or lengthy – is what supporting your club is all about.

Europe can never be taken for granted. As things stand domestically, Dundalk will be there or thereabouts when it comes to qualifying next year but there’s no certainty that they’ll get over the line.

That’s something to worry about in the months to come but for now, let’s hope that Thursday’s trip wasn’t the last this year. There’s potentially another journey next week, most likely to Iceland given KA lead Connah’s Quay Nomads 2-0 from the first leg, and we hope we’re apart of it.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side could have won in Victoria Stadium last week but equally could have lost it.

Johannes Yli-Kokko’s early chance coupled with the double save from Jaylan Hankins to deny firstly Ryan O’Kane and then Daniel Kelly could have had the Lilywhites in front and perhaps had any of those gone in, including Patrick Hoban’s header late in the half, then it could have been a very different tie.

Dundalk undoubtedly rode their luck at times though with the defence looking shaking under long balls as Jack Storer, José Giraldez and Liam Nash all passed up big chances to give the Magpies a first leg lead.

It’s fair to say that Alfonso Cortijo’s side had the pick of the openings so Dundalk can’t be too downbeat about a 0-0 draw.

It’s a tricky tie that has been served up as really the Lilywhites are on a hiding to nothing. Win and it was expected of you, lose and it’s catastrophic.

While we all would have liked to have taken an advantage back to Oriel Park this week, ultimately you can’t be greedy. Winning away in Europe is tough, Dundalk have only done it nine times in their history and two of those were on penalties, with several more including the first away to Zurich 60 years ago this September ultimately leading to defeat.

Last Thursday’s game wasn’t the best, let’s be honest, but quite often in Europe the big games and the best occasions are down the line.

Progression is what it’s all about. The club need it financially and the supporters and players crave it for the memories.

Here’s hoping for plenty more this year.