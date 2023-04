Yohannes Yli-Kokko of Dundalk in action against Evan Caffrey of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Shelbourne and Dundalk at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Anyone who has ever read my articles, followed me on Twitter or listened to me on podcasts or radio will know I like a stat.