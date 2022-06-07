James Rogers – Can O’Donnell find a Gartland-esque signing to propel Dundalk after the break?

Brian Gartland was a key signing for Dundalk in 2013, so can his old teammate turned head coach, Stephen O'Donnell, find a similar player in this window? Picture: Sportsfile

This week will see many of the League of Ireland's finest returning to training grounds after a well-deserved break.

With no game for Dundalk to prepare for this weekend, it'll probably be a case of getting players back into routine after their respective trips abroad before knuckling down for their next game – the small matter of a top of the table clash with Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park on Friday, June 17.

The inadvertent extension to the break brought about by international call-ups will also give managers and coaches the opportunity to weigh up their squads and see how they can improve for the second half of the season.

While the transfer window doesn't officially open until July 1, you can bet Stephen O'Donnell, Patrick Cregg and Dave Mackey will be doing plenty of wheeling and dealing over the next few weeks to see if they can add to a squad that has surprised many by sitting in second place at the halfway stage – with a game less played than anyone else in the top five.

Asked if Dundalk were in a title race after his side's 1-0 win over St Patrick's Athletic last time out, O'Donnell gave an adamant 'no'. It might be natural for a coach to play down matters but the main reason the Lilywhites might struggle to keep pace with Stephen Bradley's side, regardless of the result on Friday week, is squad depth.

While Rovers can really mix things up between matches and even during them, Dundalk's options are much more limited.

Between them Peter Cherrie, Mark Hanratty, Senan Mullen, John Mountney, Ryan O'Kane and Mayowa Animasahun have been in 70 matchday squads combined but played just 107 minutes between them – with 90 of those coming from Hanratty's start away to Shelbourne back on March 11.

The teenager has been on the bench for every game since but has yet to play a minute since that 1-1 draw at Tolka Park.

While there are hopes that Mountney will make it back to make a contribution in the second half of the season and that Brian Gartland will have more luck to add to his four appearances to date, the fact remains that O'Donnell has been working off only around 17 players in the first half of the season with one of those, Daniel Williams, missing since mid-April having returned to parent club Swansea City having sustained an ankle injury in the 2-1 win over Sligo Rovers.

By contrast, Rovers have 21 players who have played more than the aforementioned Hanratty with the likes of young full-back Kieran Cruise having more minutes under his belt than O'Kane.

Perhaps Dundalk shouldn't compare themselves to Rovers but O'Donnell's old side St Pat's have also had 21 players play more than Hanratty this season and have former Lilywhite Paddy Barrett still to return.

While most Dundalk fans are grounded enough not to expect a title challenge this season even if we continue our good home record against Rovers on Friday week, if O'Donnell and co are to build on their excellent start then a few more bodies could be required.

It was noted after the win over St Pat's how O'Donnell's side of 2022 had a point more at the break than Stephen Kenny's side of 2013. That summer the current Republic of Ireland boss went out and added Gartland, whose arrival would take the side up another gear both that season and in the ones to follow.

Can he land such an influential figure between now and the end of July? That's a big ask but a few further options wouldn't go amiss.

So where do Dundalk need strengthening most? It could be argued left-back is the one position where there is no ready made replacement should Darragh Leahy suffer a loss of form, injury or suspension.

The former Irish U21 International struggled when Darragh Burns was introduced last time out but there is no obvious replacement for him.

When you go through the rest of the squad, Cherrie could easily fill in for Nathan Shepperd if required while at centre-back, Sam Bone and Gartland are waiting in reserve should Mark Connolly or Andy Boyle miss out.

Bone can also do a job at right-back – a position that John Mountney wants to contend for when he returns to action – while he is also an option in midfield where Keith Ward and Paul Doyle are further options to compete with the most commonly tried trio of Greg Sloggett, Robbie Benson and Joe Adams. Even up top where Patrick Hoban has excelled, David McMillan, John Martin and perhaps even Daniel Kelly are options should he miss a game or more.

With Dean Jarvis linked with Bohemians, a return to Oriel Park might be an option to add competition at left-back and act as another Bone-style utility player who can do a job elsewhere if required.

Further forward, Dundalk are known to admire UCD's Liam Kerrigan and he would surely benefit from working alongside the likes of Benson and Ward on a daily basis but there are sure to be others competing for his signature.

While at least one new face would be welcomed, particularly if Williams fails to return soon from his injury, perhaps O'Donnell's best work could be keeping what he has.

As it stands, it is not known if the Lilywhites boss will have Connolly, Lewis Macari or Steven Bradley at his disposal for the visit of UCD to Oriel Park on July 1. The loss of Connolly, in particular, would be a hammer blow given his influence on the team.

The word is that the Clones native wants to stay despite having a year left on his contract at Dundee United. Signing him up on a permanent basis could be the equivalent of the Gartland capture from nine years ago.

With Macari signing a new deal at Stoke City, there is talk of Michael O'Neill's side taking him back to the UK to see how he fares there after an impressive spell at Oriel Park. That could necessitate another addition while it remains to be seen if Bradley will remain on or whether new Hibs boss Lee Johnson wants a look at him.

No matter what happens, we can but hope the board get behind O'Donnell.

He has shown a keen eye for a player and has performed above expectation in his short time at the club so far.

Dundalk were surprise title contenders in 2013. While most fans would settle for European qualification this season, they can be again this year with a bit of luck and an addition or two.

Does anyone expect the league trophy back at Oriel Park come early November? Absolutely not – but moves made now could make it a more realistic prospect for the year after.