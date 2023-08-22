James Rogers: Bray Wanderers experience in stark contrast to what you’re used to at Dundalk FC games in Oriel Park

Sometimes you have to see what others are doing to realise you can do better yourself.

That was the lesson taken away from a wet and windy night in Bray on Friday as Daryl Horgan’s late goal booked Dundalk their place in the FAI Cup quarter-finals.

Bray Wanderers is a club that hasn’t always got good press in recent years but if they’re looking to change perceptions then they’re making a fine fist of it.

The welcome they rolled out on Friday was exemplary.

While the press box is a space confined to the minority, Bray’s Head of Media and Communications, Paul Dowling, showed how it should be done with the warmest of greetings for the local and national media in attendance at the game.

There was not only a programme and team sheet for each and every member of the press – something often overlooked at other grounds despite being a requirement – but a bottle of water, a key ring and pen from the sponsors and a chocolate bar as well. I’m not someone who frequents the Carlisle Grounds a lot – I’d safely say Friday was my first visit in five years – but I’m told that’s the standard for every match.

Granted, it’s one thing to treat the media well but Bray showed an added touch of class by allowing Dundalk fans into the main stand on Friday to avoid having to stand out in what were truly atrocious conditions as Storm Betty wreaked havoc on the country. While I didn’t partake of it myself, the food options looked good and the pitch was excellent – standing up to an unreal battering from the elements incredibly well.

Too often at the likes of Dundalk the amount of demands on Oriel Park for both the first-team and underage sides is served up as an excuse not to return to grass but that argument ignores the fact that other sides have these problems too and yet can still produce a good surface. I don’t know who the grounds person is at the Carlisle Grounds but they were the real star of the show on Friday night.

After the game was even better than during it as a full spread was laid on of tea/coffee, sandwiches and even pizza for not just the media but for the likes of fans also, some of whom were from Dundalk and who were happy for a cup of tea or a beer before hitting the road for what was a treacherous drive home given the amount of surface water on the M50 in particular.

It wasn’t about the treats and food on offer, though. The set-up was what really stood out. Bray players and staff popped by and it became almost like a mixed zone where the press, sponsors or fans could have a chat – on or off the record.

That sort of thing builds relations and is lightyears ahead of what Dundalk are doing where the media are often left standing out in the cold, wind and rain despite the YDC at Oriel Park being a much better facility than the portacabins at the Carlisle Grounds.

What makes such a scenario worse is that some of the local media are legendary figures around the club, including a former club captain who deserves better than to be left out in the wind and rain given all he has given to Dundalk FC.

That wait is often prolonged by the fact that players often depart through an underground exit meaning access is limited.

That might sound like a journalist having a moan – and maybe it is – but the downside of that from a club’s perspective is less exposure and less of an identity between the supporters and the team and less limelight for sponsors who are paying good money to get their name out there.

On Friday, despite winning, Stephen O’Donnell didn’t even bother doing media despite there being several there waiting on him having braved the elements in the process. When that happens you’re not just snubbing the press but., inadvertently, the fans who want to hear what he has to say.

Dundalk is a club with so much potential, certainly more than Bray, but they don’t appear to be making any efforts whatsoever to improve basic relations with fans, the media and the community.

The owners have completely gone to ground and their bid for investment – while understandable – has been their only play now for some time. A recent setback on another avenue in that regard means that it’s almost back to square one again when at least a year has been wasted in which other revenue sources could have been identified.

That puts huge pressure on a squad, which has its limitations, to reach Europe next year to ensure the club’s future is secure.

That’s why the next few weeks are crucial. The trip to Tallaght on Friday to face Shamrock Rovers is followed by games against Derry City (H), Cork City (H), St Patrick’s Athletic (A) and Drogheda United (H) before the end of September.

Take more points than you lose from those matches and European qualification and, perhaps, even a title push is possible but if they’re not at it then the end to the year could be a limp one.

While Dundalk are in the last eight of the FAI Cup, they’ll have to be better than they were in Bray on Friday if they’re to go all the way this year.

Regardless of how things work out on the pitch, there’s certainly plenty of room for improvement off it. The Seagulls undoubtedly bested the Lilywhites in that regard last weekend.