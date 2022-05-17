It’s three league wins on bounce for Quay

Brian Brady of Quay Celtic attempts a shot at goal during the NEFL Premier Division game at Clancy Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Conor Maguire of Bellurgan United controls the ball during the NEFL Premier Division game at Clancy Park. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

QUAY CELTIC 2

BELLURGAN UNITED 1

Quay Celtic repeated their earlier victory over their opponents in the Kilmessan Shield competition to make it three league wins in a row.

But they had to work much harder at Clancy Park on Friday night than during their 4-1 triumph against the Peninsula side when the sides met previously at Flynn Park.

Bellurgan took the lead from the penalty spot five minutes from the break - that after Quay felt they themselves might have been awarded a spot kick minutes earlier.

However, Ryan McDonnell made it level pegging, with Fintan Brady fashioning the opening as he went down the left, beat the Bellurgan full-back and pulled the ball back for his teammate to score.

It was the introduction of Gavin Smith half-way through the second half, however, that gave Quay the momentum to nab victory.

The winner, scored 10 minutes from time, came when substitute Smith burst past an opponent in midfield and slid the ball through to Terence Kelly who supplied a fine finish with his left foot from the edge of the box.

This week Quay have the opportunity to put more pressure on early pace-setters Trim Celtic and Kentstown when they host struggling Duleek, while Bellurgan have a tricky-looking assignment away to Carrick Rovers.

Quay CELTIC: Eddie Maguire, Brian McGuirk, Kian McEvoy, Dylan Cahill, Sean McArdle, Ryan McDonnell (Dillon O’Hanlon), Dannan Killeen (Gavin Smith), Aaron Mackin (Adam McKenna), Brian Brady, Terence Kelly, Fintan Brady.