It’s seven heaven for Drogheda Girls in cup

U-16 GIRLS O’NEILL’S CUP

DROGHEDA GIRLS 7

CLONEE UNITED1

A CULTURED team performance complemented by a four-goal cameo from starlet Grace Martin gave Drogheda Girls the win as they got their cup campaign off to a flyer at Marley’s Lane on Sunday.

The Boynesiders opened their account early when a Clonee attack was cleaned up by Niamh Leonard and played to right-back Alisha Ajisafe who carried the ball forward before finding Aoife O’Neill. The winger bamboozled her marker with quick dribbling and then expertly squared the ball for Grace Martin who slotted home with her right foot.

With eight minutes gone left-back Amy Clarke was found by Megan Murray high in the middle third where she spotted the keeper off her line and was unlucky to see her long-range lob bounce off the top of the bar.

It wasn’t long before the home side doubled their lead when Clonee were dispossessed in their own half by Martin who dribbled past four players and finished with her left for a great individual effort.

Drogheda made it 3-0 on 25 minutes when Niamh O’Hart and Abigail Keirans-Fitzpatrick worked the ball well after a corner to find O’Neill inside the box on the right-hand side of the penalty area and she provided another assist, this time for Joy Kelly.

The visitors were not without chances and earned a number of corners as they found space on the right flank, but it was from a free kick on the edge of the Drogheda box that they found their way into the game.

The Clonee number 8 hit a fine looping shot towards goal. Although Drogheda stopper Jade Murphy was unsighted, she managed to get both hands on the ball, but on what was a wet day the greasy ball slipped from her grasp and bounced over the goal-line.

Another Clonee corner almost brought them within one goal, but the resulting shot was well blocked by Lyndsey Horan.

From the resulting counter-attack O’Hart split the visiting defenders with a throughball to release Martin and she took off at pace and fired past the keeper with a great right-foot shot to complete her hat-trick - 4-1 at the interval.

Drogheda continued to shine on the restart and Zoey English brilliantly pulled a long Clonee clearance out of the air and broke the defensive line with an inch-perfect pass to Martin who made it two with each foot as she rounded the keeper and finished with her left.

English, who dominated the midfield for much of the second half, was again the provider after receiving from Romy McAvinia and making a great decision to find Clarke wide on the left.

Clarke hit a thunderous shot from 25 yards which cannoned off the far post and into the net.

Murphy kept a second-half clean sheet with two good saves from Clonee free kicks, but it was Clarke who had the final say for Drogheda when she finished brilliantly from 18 yards after being found by Martin following good work from English and McAvinia.

DROGHEDA GIRLS: Jade Murphy, Alisha Ajisafe, Lyndsey Horan, Niamh Leonard, Amy Clarke, Megan Murray, Romy McAvinia, Niamh O’Hart, Aoife O’Neill, Joy Kelly, Grace Martin, Abigail Kierans-Fitzpatrick, Zoey English