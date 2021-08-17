22 July 2021; Andy Boyle of Dundalk reacts at the final whistle of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg match between Dundalk and Levadia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

ANDY Boyle called for referees to be held to account for poor decisions in the wake of Dundalk’s defeat away to Derry City on Sunday.

The centre half was furious with Damien MacGraith after the Mayo official penalised him for a hand ball early in the second half after Jamie McGonigle’s shot struck him at close range.

The 30-year-old was adamant MacGraith - who also denied Dundalk what looked like a stonewall penalty away to Shamrock Rovers last month - got it wrong and ultimately that it cost his side at least a share of the spoils as McGonigle’s penalty proved to be the difference between the teams in the end.

“I think if anyone watches back that decision or even if you seen it live, it speaks for itself,” said Boyle.

“How many decisions have gone against us now and I don’t know if there are any repercussions for bad decisions.

“As players if we make a bad decision or we’re not playing well we’re kind of reprimanded for it, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case any more for refs to be honest.”

Asked did the ball hit his hand, Boyle said: “It did hit my hand, but I’m obviously running back and in a running motion.

“I don’t know if he has even tried to shoot or just cut it across the box, but in a running motion you can’t make your arms disappear really.

“These type of decisions hurt. I think in the first half we were probably the better side without creating loads of chances. I thought for the most part we defended well and to not come away with a clean sheet is really disappointing.”

Boyle admitted that injuries to Patrick McEleney, Daniel Kelly and David McMillan didn’t help his side on the day.

“There were a lot of stoppages. We just hope all the injuries aren’t too serious.

“It’s just one of those things when it’s going against you there tends to be an accumulation of things and it’s bitterly disappointing to come away with nothing from that.

“It should have been a clean sheet. I thought we defended well, threw our bodies on the line and did all that was necessary to keep a clean sheet. It’s a tough venue the Brandywell, so we knew defensively that we’d have to be bang at it, but it’s good to see Dan (Cleary) back on the pitch. With Sonni as well we have options now and Friday becomes another massive game for us.”

Boyle feels a Louth derby against Drogheda on Friday is the perfect game to bounce back in and welcomed the fact there will be 500 supporters allowed into Oriel Park for the first time.

“After a defeat like that you probably want it to come around a little bit quicker, but I think everyone is in need of a couple of days and not to have as quick a turnaround as this because we’ve been playing three games a week for the last couple of weeks.

“It’s a chance now to go away and get a day’s rest in between and get back on the horse because ultimately we have to go and get three points now on Friday.

“Having the fans back makes it a totally different game too. You use them as your 12th man, but on Thursday especially they helped us out a lot and had we got the equaliser who knows but they were a big help. I think everyone is looking forward to having the 500 back in next week and it’s a good one to have them there for a derby.”

The Republic of Ireland cap also hasn’t thrown the towel in on qualifying for Europe next season.

“We need to pick up as many points as possible,” he said.

“We’re not too far off it, but going forward we just need to focus on the league and the Cup when it comes around. Going back to one game a week will give us that focus and allow us to prepare properly.”