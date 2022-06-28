‘I thought we owned the game’ – O’Donnell on Shels

Stephen O'Donnell was left to rue what might have been after seeing his Dundalk side frustrated by Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

Stephen O'Donnell was left to rue what might have been after seeing his Dundalk side frustrated by Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday night.

The Lilywhites had the pick of the chances throughout the game but failed to take any of them as their six game winning run came to an end.

While this wasn't a defeat, the Lilywhites boss admitted he was disappointed with the outcome as his side conceded ground to Shamrock Rovers in the title race.

"We had the chances to win the game, that’s why we were disappointed," he said.

“They didn’t create anything clear-cut really and we got chances that on another night we take – but that’s the way it is. The first half, we were good after 15 minutes, I thought we owned the game. They went 5-3-2 and we dominated possession.

"You’re not going to go through the season winning every game. We’ve not lost the game and we have to be realistic.

“We’ve won six and drawn two out of our last eight games, so we’re doing all right.

"I thought for a half an hour of the first half we completely dominated but we just didn't score with one of our chances but still we've not lost the game and we'll look forward to UCD next Friday."

The pick of the chances fell Robbie Benson's way on 33 minutes when he was played in on goal by Daniel Kelly from Andy Boyle's pass but the hero from the win over Rovers seven days earlier could only find the side-netting.

O'Donnell said: "Robbie had a great chance, Stevie Bradley had a chance and we started the second half well.

“Davey McMillan and John Martin had chances but the half-hour between these chances and our last five minutes, it got bitty but not man teams are going to come here and get anything too easy. They work hard and are well setup with good players."

O'Donnell also reserved praise for local youngster Ryan O'Kane who could have won the game with a volley right at the end which flashed just over.

"He had a chance right at the death. He's a very good striker of the ball off both feet but he has deserved his chance.

"He played very well against Bohs in the bounce game so he's progressing well and we're enjoying developing him. He's going the right way and he's being receptive so he deserved his opportunity to come on."