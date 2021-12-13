“I just thought it was too good and too big of an opportunity to turn down”

James Rogers: Welcome back Stephen. Is it weird being back in a place where your picture is on the wall and stuff like that?

Stephen O’Donnell: No it feels good. It feels very good. I always liked the atmosphere and the environment up at Oriel and seeing familiar faces again this morning has brought that back. Now I’m really looking forward to get cracking and looking forward to getting going but it feels very good to be back.

JR: When did the interest from the new owners become apparent to you?

SOD: It was obviously very late in the day. I don’t know when Dundalk were taken over officially, was it mid-November? So it was in or around the back end of November then that I was aware that there might be interest but obviously we had a huge goal at St Pat’s. We had a huge culmination to the season so obviously my full focus was on that and then sort of after that was when it became serious.

JR: Was it something that immediately interested you?

SOD: My main focus to be honest when you’ve such a big game looming - a Cup final - unless you’re fully focused you don’t go and win Cup finals so that was my main focus and ultimately you might never be back on the coaching side of it at a Cup final. That was my main focus and then after the Cup final I started to really seriously think about it I suppose.

JR: So the day of the Cup final you didn’t know this is my last game with St Pat’s?

SOD: No, no, no, no, no, no, no because ultimately as I said it was about the here and now and if your head is like that you don’t go and prepare a team properly or win a Cup final.

JR: It was obviously a hard decision for you but did you discuss it with people? I’m sure you did with family but was there anyone in the game that you turned to for advice or anything?

SOD: No it was mainly my own instinct. Obviously, as you said, I spoke to family but it was a huge decision and a very, very tough decision. There was nothing cut and dry about it. Ultimately you’re after being involved in a journey that saw you finish second in the league and win the Cup so it was a massive, massive decision and a massive wrench to leave but it was just an opportunity I felt with the potential growth here and with my connections to the club and with the time I had at the club, I just thought it was too good and too big of an opportunity to turn down.

JR: Are you able to say how long your contract is?

SOD: Well it’s a long term contract so is definitely with the view to starting a build and to have something to build on. It’s not short term. We’re at the start of a journey here now and we’re really excited by the project and really excited by the personnel involved. Obviously Andy and Martin would have massive experience of the day to day running of Dundalk previously and then Alan and Sean are bringing their expertise to it. The size of their company and how well they’ve done and the potential growth in that, I think it’s a very, very good combination and an exciting time for the club.

JR: In the short term I know you have a lot of work to do but next season what would the general aim be or do you set aims?

SOD: No I don’t set an aim. Obviously assembling a squad is first and foremost and then maybe internally we can start having projections but it’s very hard to have projections when it comes to football. The aim is, and I’m going to repeat myself, is to have the supporters being able to identify with a team and having them in no doubt that they’re coming up and they know that this group of Dundalk players are going to empty the tank for the town and for the football club. That’s the main aim. Once you get that you can start building something so that’s the main aim of having a good, honest core group of staff and players all rowing in the same direction and then we’ll see where that takes us but as regards to having positions in the league, that hasn’t even entered my head.

JR: But you did say it’s a long-term project so I presume, maybe not in year one, but you’d like to get back challenging for titles eventually?

SOD: Yeah we’ve got to be realistic. Ultimately we have to build a squad nearly from scratch in the next few weeks so we’ve got to be realistic in that build as well but there is potential to have a good competitive squad. With where we are now, I don’t think it’s going to be a perfect, balanced squad as such but over time I think you’re looking to further furnish that squad and there’s still the potential to have really good quality in the squad. That’s where we’re at but as I said the potential scope here is amazing. I know from being a player, when you get it right I know what it’s like. That’s what really excites me. As regards to clubs on this island, you see the facilities here - the training base, the gym, the analysis room and everything that we have here - it’s there to succeed so the potential growth, there’s clubs few and far between who have the scope of Dundalk.

JR: You’ve worked with Andy and Martin before to a degree but what do you think STATSports can bring to it?

SOD: Well obviously they can bring their expertise. Analytics is becoming more and more prevalent as each season goes on in football and in sport. They’d have lots of connections with regard to cross channel clubs but also they’ll bring the experience of themselves managing a massive company and running it so well so that’s a huge asset in itself and crucially I think they’re both local. They’re local people. They know what a good, functioning Dundalk Football Club means to the town so they have that relationship. They have that connect with the people because they’re one of the people. It’s a really exciting time. They’re very hungry and they’re obviously wanting it to be a success so everyone is in the same boat in terms of the potential journey.

JR: Patrick Cregg is obviously coming with you. Was it a hard sell for him because you’ve obviously the connection here but he’s new to it. What did you have to say to him?

SOD: Yeah we had a discussion obviously. We obviously have a special sort of bond and a special connection. We’re on the same page from a football ideology point of view so in that regard we get on very well. We’ve known each other since we were 11 or 12 so we just had a general discussion. Patrick is in the same boat as me. As you say, even though he has not been here before with regards to playing for the club, he can’t wait to get going and is really excited by it. Obviously Dave as well coming in, I can’t wait to get working with him. He’ll bring massive experience to it and he has a connection with the club. He has won a league with Dundalk, which is huge. He knows what the town is about and, more importantly, both of them are really good people. We’ll be striving to make Dundalk a success. That is going to be our sole and main aim - making it a success and getting it back to the top echelons.

JR: Had you a relationship with Dave before recent weeks?

SOD: I’d just know him through football circles and then obviously over the last short period I got to know him a lot more. Everyone I’ve spoken to about him within the game can’t speak highly enough of him so in that regard I can’t wait to get working with him.

JR: What is your Pro Licence situation? You’re obviously not on it at the moment but is it the aim to get on the next one?

SOD: Yeah. I sent the application there for September.

JR: So that would be starting in September 2022?

SOD: Yeah, so that’s where we’re at with it. It’s sporadic so if you don’t get on one you’ve got to wait maybe two to three years for the next one so that’s where we’re at at the minute.

JR: And with regard to the rest of your backroom team have you identified anyone else as yet that you’d like to bring in?

SOD: Yeah, like the playing staff we’re going to look to formalise that over the next period of time. Again character and personality are going to be huge traits in regards, all I want is hard working and honest people running throughout the building and that will be huge as well in terms of recruiting a backroom team. I’m looking forward to the challenge of that but it’s all systems go really from here on in.

JR: You’re obviously talking to players at the moment but I suppose from a fans’ perspective they’re probably wondering when we can expect announcements and that sort of thing?

SOD: Yeah, again football it changes. You might think you have something done and then the next minute it totally changes. Obviously I know the time constraints in terms of we have to assemble a squad and get a squad together before being back in pre-season in early January. I’ll be doing my utmost to get that but I suppose I can’t give any insight info on that because it changes in a heartbeat. What I will say is that we’re leaving no stone unturned in assembling as good a squad as we can.

JR: Do you have a number in mind that you’d like be it 20 or 24 players or whatever?

SOD: Yeah, it’ll be on the smaller scale. I’d rather have quality than quantity so that’s what we’re looking at and that’s what we sort of worked off at St Patrick’s Athletic too. In regards the numbers, I want everyone to feel that they’re not far from the team so if they have a good training week they could potentially play. I want them all feeling as if they’re really close to playing. You get that with a good, tight group. I don’t want big squads and then lads feeling as if they’re miles away from playing and they’re not on the bench even come the weekend. That’s what I’m looking for but obviously if you do that you need a little bit of luck injury wise but that’s the route that we’ll be going down.

JR: Will you be looking at the UK loan market like you did at Pat’s last season?

SOD: Yeah, I won’t rule anything out or in. We’re looking at all across the board and if it’s feasible and it can happen, we want as many good characters and good players as we can.

JR: Cameron Dummigan left last week, was he someone you’d have liked to keep?

SOD: Cammy is a very good player. I obviously didn’t have a chance to speak to Cammy but he’s made his decision now to go to Derry. I wish him all the best. There’s no doubting what a good quality player he is so it’s up to us now to go and replenish the squad and replace him.

JR: How hard was that delay for you between resigning from Pat’s and starting here?

SOD: It was hard but that’s football. That’s the way it is. As I said, it wasn’t a nice situation for anyone I don’t think with regards how it was protracted it was but that’s just part of the industry and part of the game. All I can effect is now from here on in. Since Saturday and being announced, I’ve been really working 24/7 around the clock to try and get as good a squad as we can together.

JR: Of the players you do have, you’ve obviously played with Andy Boyle. How important is it to have someone like that already in your dressing room who has been here from the very beginning, knows the craic and what the club is capable of?

SOD: Yeah it’s huge. Knowing Andy’s character as well, he’s a really good person and a really hard worker as well. He got the Players’ Player of the Year last season so despite maybe a turbulent season his standards were still very good so it’s huge to have that type of personality and, as you said, a person who has been here from the get go. Obviously he got a great move cross channel and now he is back again but I don’t see of his hunger being diluted or anything like that and the proof is in the pudding in regards getting Player of the Year. I can’t wait to get working with Andy again.

JR: There were probably a half a dozen young lads as well who got minutes throughout the season at various moments. You’ve shown at Pat’s that you’re willing to give them a chance if you think they’re ready...

SOD: Yeah, exactly. It’s not a case of doing it for optics or anything like that. If we feel that they’re training well and they’re good enough to play a part then they’ll play a part. That’s the bottom line. If they’re showing in training that they deserve a game, a run of games or involvement then they’ll be involved.

JR: Have you had a chance to walk the streets of the town yet?

SOD: No I’ve not been in the town yet but I’m looking forward to that too. I still have a few buddies in the town but I really enjoy the town. I think it’s a great town. I think it’s a lively town. It’s a football mad town so that’s all part of the attraction without a doubt.

JR: Is it fair to say when you win here it’s that little bit extra special with no disrespect to the Dublin clubs you’d have won stuff at?

SOD: Yeah, I think there’s something special. As I said, there’s only a few places maybe on the island where you get that, where it’s just absolute passion. I do think it is unique, without a doubt and as I said I experienced a lot of those nights and seasons when I was here as a player so I do know how special the nights can be.

JR: Have you a message for the fans?

SOD: Yeah look, someone said to me that it can be tricky coming back and it could get sullied if it doesn’t work out. Luck has a huge part to play in football but my message to the fans is so long as when I end my tenure here, once they’ve no doubts that everything I did was for the good of the football club and trying to achieve for their football club then I’ll be happy with that. Whatever happens, happens but once they know they have someone at the club and a group of people at the club whose sole focus will be on being as successful as we possibly can.

JR: Brilliant. Thanks for that Stephen and best of luck.

SOD: Cheers. Thank you.