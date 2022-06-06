I didn’t get playing until I was 17. I suppose that’s what drives my passion with the girls game - the unfairness and inequality of it!

IN many ways Drogheda United’s new head of women’s football Laura Donovan is one of the most significant signings the club has ever made.

Unveiled at Head in the Game Park on Monday evening, Laura is on a mission to develop elite-level girls soccer at the club - leading to the creation of a National League women’s team within five years.

While she will continue her day job as a primary school teacher in the town, it was a no-brainer for soccer-mad ‘A’ Licence coach Laura to take on this role. And her passion for creating a pathway for the region’s top girls to reach their maximum potential stems from her own experience growing up - when there were no girls teams at all.

Instead her love for the game brought Laura on a different path. At 14 she took part in an FAI coaching course run by the late Sean McCaffrey and by the time she reached her Leaving Cert year she was convinced that a career in coaching beckoned, despite at least one teacher at her school telling her it wouldn’t happen!

After studying Sports Science at University of Limerick, Laura was appointed FAI Development Officer for Kildare, the youngest in the country at the age of 22, and went on to help coach the Republic of Ireland U17s, among them Katie McCabe, Leanne Kiernan and Amber Barrett who are all senior internationals these days.

Now back home in Tullyallen, she’s embarking on the next chapter in her soccer career and she can’t wait to get her feet under the table.

Speaking to the Drogheda Independent, she said: “I’d be very passionate about trying to make sure that there’s opportunities for girls as there is for the boys.

“I would call it a real soccer town, but if anybody wants to play at a high, elite level then they have to go elsewhere. It’s where we’re lacking at the moment, but Drogheda United have great plans and I’m excited about how they want to go forward with it all.

“Even as a club and what they’ve done in the past few years, it’s been really positive.

“I’d be a fan anyway. I would have been reared on Drogheda United and grew up watching the men’s team, but because there was no women’s football, even on the telly, you never thought ‘why is there no women’s team?’. It just wasn’t visible and things have completely changed over the last few years.

“I was down in Kildare for 10 years working with the FAI, but when you get a call like that from Drogheda United, asking would you like to help set something up and develop something like this, I’m so excited. I suppose it’s where my heart lies and it would be an honour to work with the club that you grew up with.

“I’m a primary school teacher now working in Gaelscoil an Bhradáin Feasa in Drogheda, and the beauty of primary school teaching is that it allows you evenings and weekends to work with the club.

“I’m involved in the FAI Centre of Excellence with the Girls U15s and I was involved with my local club Albion Rovers’ U16 girls team last year and helped set up a Football For All section there, but obviously I’ll take a step away from that now to focus on this because it’ll be a big job to get it off the ground.

“The main focus will be to get the U17 Women’s National League team off the ground for this coming season - 2022 - so we’ll start with that.

“Then over the next few years our plan is to grow so we have National League U19s and then a senior team over the next five years so that there is a pathway for them.”

Identifying sufficient players to create a competitive U17 team shouldn’t be a problem, given the success of local club and representative teams in recent years.

“Locally you have the Louth School Girls League doing unbelievable work and the NEC as well,” said Laura. “With the work those leagues have done on the ground, you would hope that a lot of them girls will be coming through and have the desire to play at their local club for Drogheda United at the highest level.

“The boys have that opportunity and it’s time that the girls have that same opportunity, but we will have to do it gradually to allow that pool of players to be available and come up through the age groups.”

Players from the Drogheda team that won the Metropolitan Girls League U16 ‘A’ title just last weekend may well form part of next season’s Drogheda United U17s in the National League, but Laura plans to recruit widely from across the county and maybe beyond.

“We will be looking at all the players in the North East and there’ll be open trials. Anybody born in 2006 and 2007 who is interested, I can put their name down now and get the list going. I’m sure there will be great interest and it’ll be up to me then as well to put the coaches in place and put the manager in place.

“That’s what I’ll be busy doing over the next while, as well as keeping an eye on players and seeing the quality that’s out there.

“I’ll be linking in with the coaches that are already in place with the underage set-up and working as a support and an advisor for those coaches. If they need anything or have ideas they can come to me.

“I’m not coming in to change everything, but we’ll have a football-playing style within the club that we’d like to implement so that the underage coaches know what we’d like to do at the older age group.

“But in saying that, Drogheda United will still be a local club at the younger age groups and elite football will only start at U17 for girls.

“Everything below that is your local team and the emphasis will be teaching them and developing them how to play football in a fun way and making sure everyone gets to play.

“I could manage myself, I suppose, but at the moment I’m happy with this role, and using my contacts and my knowledge in the area to try and put it in place will take a good bit of work.

“I would have contacts already with the local league, but I’ll be touching base with the league and the coaches about any way I can support them and keep that link there, so that hopefully they will want their players to play for Drogheda United some day.

“If not, then there’s clubs available for them to continue playing. Whatever level female players want to play at, hopefully that level will be there for them.”

That certainly wasn’t the case for Laura back in the 1990s and early Noughties and instead she “made do” with Gaelic football before finally getting the opportunity to play at university in her late teens.

“I didn’t get the chance to play as a child because there were no girls teams,” she recalled.

“(Drogheda-born Republic of Ireland international) Megan Campbell would have had to play with the boys for a lot of the time and then would have had to go elsewhere to play with the girls and that’s not the way it should be.

“And look what she’s achieved, winning the First Division with Liverpool and becoming an international player.

“It should be the case that if people want to get to that level that there should be that opportunity so that we can have more Megan Campbells and more role models for the girls. Rather than it being a battle, it’s laid out for anyone who wants to do it.

“That’s the plan and that’s what we’d love to achieve (at Drogheda United).

“At that age I didn’t even realise you could play with the boys - maybe I was naive - but I didn’t get playing until I was 17 and I suppose that’s what drives my passion with the girls game - just the unfairness and inequality of it!

“You’d always wonder if I’d been a better player if I had of started younger, but we’ll never know.

“I actually coached Megan when there was a representative team - I think it was from the NEC or the Drogheda & District - that went down to the Gaynor Cup.

“Megan was able to do the long throws even then and loved doing them, and we actually had to tell her to calm down because she was doing them so often she was hurting her back. She was class at that age even.

“It would be brilliant if she could come back and play for Drogheda United (in the future), but in fairness I would to see her do a good job with Liverpool in the top division (in England) next season and get a good run at it.

“She’s been unlucky with injuries, but she’s still competing at that level and still there or thereabouts with the international team as well, so she’s doing plenty right!”

In terms of the women’s game as a whole, Laura has seen huge progress - and all the more reason for Drogheda United to want to become part of it.

“All the Ireland women’s games are now on the telly or the RTE Player at least and the Women’s National League is developing the whole time. Last year was the first year they’d had televised matches on TG4 and I was lucky to be involved with the commentary,” she said.

“It was brilliant to see that because it’s the platform that the girls deserve, the same as the men in the League of Ireland. It’s going from strength to strength, so you’d want to see a club the size of Drogheda United being part of that.

“They’ve worked hard over the last few years to become more of a community club and to be seen as a positive part of the community and this is the next step.”

Of course, focusing on developing the women’s game at Drogheda United won’t mean the end of Laura supporting Kevin Doherty’s men’s side and she has an eager companion at games in new husband Eric Donovan, the former European Amateur Boxing bronze medallist who now fights professionally.

“Eric loves Drogheda United and loves going to the games,” she revealed. “He’s from Kildare and there was Kildare County years ago, but he was probably too busy at the time to get in with them. So he never really had a League of Ireland club and it was an easy transition when he came to Drogheda.

“We all go on the far side. We’d be on the half-way line beside the Ultras and we’d be at any game we can make.

“He’s on a break from training after the (Robeisy) Ramirez fight.

“He was disappointed with that one. It just never took off for him. Your man is just pure quality, at another level and in his prime, and Eric’s getting on, God love him!

“But hopefully he’ll have a European title to parade out (at Head in the Game Park) some day in the near future.”

Anyone who might be interested in joining Drogheda United U17 girls team for next season’s National League campaign can contact Laura Donovan at 085-2278910.