Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I didn’t get playing until I was 17. I suppose that’s what drives my passion with the girls game - the unfairness and inequality of it!

Drogheda United’s new head of women’s football set to bring about equal opportunities 

Laura Donovan has been appointed as head of women&rsquo;s and girls Football at Drogheda United. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Close

Laura Donovan has been appointed as head of women&rsquo;s and girls Football at Drogheda United. Picture: Paul Connor

Laura Donovan has been appointed as head of women’s and girls Football at Drogheda United. Picture: Paul Connor

Laura Donovan has been appointed as head of women’s and girls Football at Drogheda United. Picture: Paul Connor

droghedaindependent

Marcus Cavaroli

IN many ways Drogheda United’s new head of women’s football Laura Donovan is one of the most significant signings the club has ever made.

Unveiled at Head in the Game Park on Monday evening, Laura is on a mission to develop elite-level girls soccer at the club - leading to the creation of a National League women’s team within five years.

Privacy