Hunterstown rescue a draw with Dreadnots as Barrs beat O Raghallaighs/Plunkett’s in Louth LGFA IFC

Céire Nolan attacks for St Fechin's in Sunday's Louth SFC defeat by St Mochta's in Louth Village. Picture: Warren Matthews

Dreadnots 2-11

Hunterstown Rovers 2-11

Dreadnots will be wondering how they didn’t emerge with maximum points from this thrilling contest on Sunday last.

They had custodian Kelly Cunningham to thank for their 2-5 to 0-6 half-time lead as the ex-Louth goalkeeper denied Hunterstown with some outstanding saves.

They led by 10 points with just 20 minutes left before Hunterstown dug deep and Mischa Rooney gave them hope with a fine goal.

As Rovers clawed back the big lead, their goalkeeper, Paulina Kelly, pulled off two brilliant saves in a welter of excitement. Sarah Lynch found the back of the net leaving the sides level.

Incredibly, Rovers went ahead through Rooney but the Clogherhead side found the levelling point with the game’s last action.

Dreadnots: K Cunningham; S Lewin, T Kelly, A Campion; J McEvoy, O Lynch, R McCullough; M Lynch 0-1, K Reilly 1-2; A Clarke, M Sullivan 0-4, S Dawe 0-1; A Lynch 0-1, E Briggs, L Reilly. Subs: M Connor 1-2.

Hunterstown Rovers: Paulina Kelly; Chloe Lynch, Anna Hickey, Mia McCartney; Kerris McCabe, Ruth Gillespie, Aoibheann Carolan; Abbie Sheridan, Ruth McElroy; Ava McNally 0-1, Mischa Rooney 1-7 (5f), Ciara Martin; Emma Gillespie, Sarah Lynch 1-3, Samantha McCarron. Subs: Rebecca O'Brien, Erica Sheridan.

Referee: Seán Doherty (Kilkerley Emmets).

Naomh Fionnbarra 3-16

O Raghallaighs/Oliver Plunkett’s 0-10

Naomh Fionnbarra got their second win of the championship against O Raghallaighs/Oliver Plunkett’s this morning in Ballygassan.

The Togher ladies were slow to get scores on the board with a number of early attempts hitting the crossbar. At the midpoint of the first half, the teams were level at a point apiece. However, Barrs began to lift the tempo and recorded an additional 2-8 with no reply, the goals coming from Annmarie Breen and Marie Doyle.

Trailing by 2-9 to 0-1 at the break, the Drogheda combination were resurgent, adding nine points, but Barrs managed to hold on to the lead with Leanne Sharkey’s free-taking an impressive feature.

Naomh Fionnbarra: Becky Woods; Leah Cassidy, Niamh Devlin, Katie McArdle; Leah Kennedy, Heather Rogers, Áine Murray; Aideen Dunne 0-2, Grace Rogers 0-1; Amy Grant, Ellen Butterly 0-3, Hannah Hanratty; Marie Doyle 1-1, Leanne Sharkey 1-6, Annmarie Breen 1-2. Subs: Ciara Lavin for Hanratty, Maya McCabe 0-1 for Sharkey, Katie Ward for Cassidy, Frances Rogers for Breen.

O Raghallaighs/Oliver Plunkett’s: Trish Johnson; Shannon Morgan, Amy Mynes, Corey Marry; Chloe Sawyer, Caitlin O’Reilly 0-1, Emily Johnson; Louise Johnson 0-2, Nora Conaghy; Hanna Martin, Lucie Rooney 0-1, Sarah Callan 0-2; Doireann O’Dullaghan, Lainey McCormack 0-3, Emma White 0-1. Subs: Nessa Lynch, Nessa Early, Orlaith McEntee, Taylor Owens, Ava Keegan.

Referee: Rory McCullough (Dreadnots).

The Glyde Rangers vs Ardee St Mary’s game was abandoned in Tallanstown after two bad injuries early in the fixture.