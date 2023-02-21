Hull City closing in on a takeover of Dundalk FC

Premium
Hull City are closing in on a takeover of Dundalk Football Club, with talks between the two parties set to continue this week.
Despite reports of an agreement being reached between the Championship club and the current owners at Oriel Park, The Argus understands that no deal has yet been concluded but is close.
Representatives from Hull are set to continue talks with Dundalk FC’s owners this week in the hope that a majority shareholding can be secured as soon as possible.
As previously reported by The Argus, talks on a potential sale of the club have been ongoing since before Christmas with Hull, who are owned by Turkish millionaire Acun Ilıcalı, set to see off competition from other American-based parties to become the fifth different owners of the Lilywhites in 11 years.
Last month, Dundalk FC chairman Seán O’Connor – who currently jointly owns the club with his STATSports co-founder Alan Clarke and FastFix businessman Andy Connolly – denied the club was for sale in an interview with The Irish Independent.
Talks have been continuing in the background, however, with the likelihood that a new entity will be calling the shots at Oriel Park before too long. The current owners have been at the helm of the club since taking over ownership from PEAK6 in November 2021.
This Friday, Dundalk make their first away trip of the season when they face Bohemians at Dalymount Park (kick-off: 7:45pm).