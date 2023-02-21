Louth

Hull City closing in on a takeover of Dundalk FC

James Rogers

Hull City are closing in on a takeover of Dundalk Football Club, with talks between the two parties set to continue this week.

Despite reports of an agreement being reached between the Championship club and the current owners at Oriel Park, The Argus understands that no deal has yet been concluded but is close.

