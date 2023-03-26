Hopefully the Oriel roar can inspire Dundalk past Shamrock Rovers in mouth-watering clash

Almost certainly, Shamrock Rovers supporters will take up their full allocation of 500 tickets for Friday night's eagerly-awaited SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division clash with Dundalk at Oriel Park.

In fact, it is a feature of this season's League of Ireland campaign that the capacity of most grounds has been tested and in many cases, as with Dundalk's three away games, the 'sold out' signs had to be erected by the host clubs.

For their first away game against league leaders Bohemians, the Dundalk fans, who took up their full allocation of 500 tickets, were accommodated in the new stand for away supporters at Dalymount Park.

Again, when the team travelled to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry, they played in front of a capacity crowd, while Drogheda United had to stop selling tickets for their game with Dundalk in Weavers Park on March 16 days before the game.

Indeed, such was the demand from their own and visiting fans that the club's general manager, Hubert Murphy, admitted that they could have sold hundreds more tickets for the game.

Failure to meet the demand for the growing interest in the league is depriving almost all clubs of badly-needed revenue to improve the quality of players in their squad, their playing surfaces and facilities for spectators.

All clubs have plans in the pipeline to improve facilities, but few have the finance to implement those plans, the exception being Shamrock Rovers, who have no concerns in that regard because their ground, Tallaght Stadium, is leased from their local authority for games.

Bohemians, too, have the support of Dublin City Council who are the owners of Dalymount Park, and the €400,000 recently invested in a new stand for away supporters, which was inaugurated by Dundalk fans during their visit on February 24, was provided by the council.

Most clubs have increased the admission price to games this season with the average now €15 and while soccer clubs are not immune from the rising cost of living, spectators, especially away fans, don't get good value for money, for they are confined to areas of grounds with restricted viewing, no cover or seating in some cases and inadequate toilet facilities.

That will be the situation in which Rovers fans visiting Oriel Park on Friday will find themselves, yet such is the interest in the league that the Hoops will not be allocated sufficient tickets to meet the demand of their supporters.

Unfortunately, it is not a situation that is going to improve in the immediate future without substantial investment from government, thus denying clubs considerable revenue that they badly need, and depriving fans of the comfort to which they are entitled to view games.

The Rovers fans who will have tickets for Friday night's game will be anxious to see their team register their first win of the season, for, remarkably, the champions have had five draws and one defeat in their six games.

BIG GAME

They now trail leaders Bohemians, who they meet the week after the Dundalk game, by 10 points, and while it would be foolish to write off the Hoops at this early stage of the season, given the squad they have at their disposal, they will have to start winning soon.

Friday's game will, therefore, have an added incentive for Stephen Bradley's side, and with Dundalk and their fans never short of motivation when Rovers are their opponents, it promises to be a cracking game.

Unfortunately, from Dundalk's viewpoint, the purpose of playing the disputed Leinster Cup game against Shelbourne (which they lost 4-0) rather backfired on Stephen O'Donnell, principally because he lost central defender Hayden Muller after five minutes when he was sent off.

Playing with 10 men, and with players having to play out of their normal positions, wasn't the objective in playing the game, and, in the circumstances, O'Donnell learned very little other that he got some game-time into players coming back from injuries and others getting limited playing time.

Hopefully, Andy Boyle, who has been in good form this season, will return and that Louie Annesley, who missed the last three games because of illness, will be fit to resume.

The midfield where Rovers are strongest, possessing the best array of players in that sector, will present O'Donnell with his biggest test in selecting a combination that can compete with the champions.

Almost certainly, the head coach will be relying on Greg Sloggett to give his side a physical and competitive edge in midfield, but who plays alongside him will be a difficult choice.

Against St Patrick's Athletic, when Dundalk gave their best performance of the season, winning 5-0, Connor Malley and Johannes Yli-Kokko played alongside Sloggett, with Daniel Kelly and Rayhaan Tulloch either side of Pat Hoban in the front three.

However, Alfie Lewis, who showed some signs of finding his best form against Shels, and Robbie Benson, who got 75 minutes under his belt on Friday night, have to be considered.

The outcome of that midfield battle will, as normal, be crucial to the outcome, and O'Donnell may be tempted to sacrifice one of his wide, attacking players to get an extra body in midfield.

It promises to be a good contest, with the edge that all Dundalk-Rovers games produce, and no doubt the capacity of Oriel Park will be tested again when, hopefully, the Oriel roar can inspire a home win.