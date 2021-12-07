Home sweet home for Foley

Adam Foley, then of Finn Harps, taking on Gary Deegan and Hugh Douglas of Drogheda United at Head in the Game Park last season. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

NEW Drogheda United manager Kevin Doherty has made his first signing a ‘home-town’ one after plumping for Finn Harps striker Adam Foley.

The forward, who finished the season as Harps’ second top scorer in 2021, previously spent time playing for Glenavon, Portadown and Newry City, as well as Glebe North in the Leinster Senior League, but he has now linked up with the Drogs after moving to the town in recent months.

Foley joined Harps in August 2020 from Newry City for his first spell in the League of Ireland, and went on to score twice in three starts, including an important winner against Waterford on the last day of the season to keep Ollie Horgan’s side in the Premier Division.

The 31-year-old scored eight goals for Harps in 2021, only behind Tunde Owolabi in their goal-scoring charts, with a brace against Dundalk and a late winner against Derry City in the North West derby among his goals.

“It could have happened years ago with Kev, I was up North at the time,” he recalled.

“I remember talking to Kev when they first went in, and it just didn’t get done at the time, it was the wrong timing for me.

“I’ve been speaking to them for the last while and I’m just happy now that we got it done and looking forward now to next season,” Foley explained.

Foley had options to play in Northern Ireland again, but having recently moved to Drogheda, and enjoyed his experience in the League of Ireland, the move to Drogheda suited perfectly.

“The League of Ireland, for me, is a lot tougher. Good standard of players, a better experience I feel down here than up North, so it was definitely something I wanted to stay involved in,” he said.

“I had options to go back up North, but being in the League of Ireland the last 18 months, two seasons, I wanted to remain here.

“I just moved to Drogheda from Balbriggan a few months ago, so to sign now with Drogheda, and it just up the road. I’m 32 next week, so not having to do that travel will hopefully be a relief on the body. It’s a long drive up there to Ballybofey three times a week.

“I just want to pick up from where I was last season. Keep on working hard and chip in with goals, help the team, whether it’s scoring or assisting, contribute as much as I can to help us get points on the board and take it from there.

“I know the lads had a great season last year, and just looking to build on that. But personally, for me, (it’s about) getting in, contributing to the team and helping out as much as I can, and just looking forward to playing in Drogheda.”