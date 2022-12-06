Home sweet home as Louth U12 girls side prove too strong for NECSL

The Louth U14 squad ahead of their game against the North East Counties Schoolchildren's League at the MDL Grounds in Navan on Sunday.

The Louth U12 squad ahead of their victory against the North East Counties Schoolchildren's League in Dundalk on Sunday.

THERE was plenty of action for Louth teams in the SFAI Interleague competitions at the weekend, with three different age groups taking to the field in the county colours.

The recently reformed Louth U15s were first in action on Saturday, taking on the challenge of Dublin’s Metropolitan Girls League South.

This Louth team have only been playing together for a short while and they gave as good as they got.

A couple of moments decided the game in the MGL’s favour, but a 2-0 loss, though disappointing of course, was a good marker for the journey ahead and the improvements being made.

On Sunday it was a Louth v North Eastern Counties Schoolchildren’s League double header, with the U12s playing at home in Dundalk Sports Centre, whilst the U14s took on the Meath-based outfit in Navan’s MDL Grounds.

It was to be a joyous home match for the U12s, who in only their second competitive match took the victory on a narrow 1-0 scoreline.

There were plenty of smiles from the coaches, parents and indeed the players as they got the early goal and then managed to keep a clean sheet.

Over in Navan, the performance from the girls in red was also good, but the breaks went the other way on this occasion and it was the NECSL side who took all three points.

There are four Louth representative girls teams now active and the committment that they show, training in the cold, wind and rain each week, is really impressive.

After hard matches at the weekend, in less than great weather, all of them were back at it again on Monday night, training for two hours in Dundalk, so it’s nno surprise that the quality is starting to show on the pitch.