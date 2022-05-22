Home not so sweet as Rock lose again

ROCK CELTIC 0

PARKVILLA 3

after a stirring away win against Carrick in their previous outing, Rock Celtic slumped to a second successive home defeat with another disappointing performance at Sandy Lane against the bottom team in the league.

After a promising opening 25 minutes, they were outfought and outplayed by the Navan side who belied their lowly position by playing with real verve and commitment to secure their first win of the season.

Once they scored to go in front they dominated a strangely subdued Rock who were missing four players from the side that started against Carrick, three of whom sustained injuries in that match.

The visitors went in a goal to the good at the break, and but for a great double reaction save by John Rogers that advantage could have been doubled.

He and his Parkvilla counterpart brought off a number of fine saves in the opening half.

But the Navan custodian was virtually a spectator in the second period as Rock were pinned back, showing little spirit or urgency, and it was in stoppage time that they carved their one and only scoring chance when substitute Ciaran Fee slid in but just couldn’t reach a low cross driven across the goal by fellow sub Josh Todd.

It was only 15 minutes from the end that a triple substitution sparked Rock into life, with Parkvilla well worthy of their second goal with just under 20 minutes played. They practically owned the play territorially but were guilty of several glaring misses which kept Rock’s slim hopes alive of salvaging something from the game.

However, a third goal just before the final whistle more accurately reflected their superiority.

Rock: John Rogers, Conor McGowan, Melvin Onu, Conor Soraghan, Jack Reid (Mark Leavy) Oisin Meegan (Liam O’Callaghan), Ronan Sands, Cillian Duffy, Joseph Byrne (Josh Todd), Kizito Ekwueme, Barry O’Hare (Ciaran Fee).