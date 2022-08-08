Louth

Hoban-led Dundalk make their point at Oriel

Kevin Mulligan

Patrick Hoban was immense for Dundalk on Friday night, scoring the equaliser against Derry City at Oriel Park. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

argus

The result, a 1-1 draw between second and third in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game, at Oriel Park on Friday night left both teams, and their respective coaching staffs, not knowing whether to laugh or cry at the outcome.

Dundalk were mightily relieved to have scored in injury-time to ensure that they got something out of the game, while at the same time they were entitled to feel disappointed that they didn't collect all three points, for they played the better football, won the possession stats, but didn't have the break of the ball at vital stages that could have been decisive.

