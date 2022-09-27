Historic low for Square United after relegation

TORRO UNITED 3

SQUARE UNITED 0

Square United will be a Division 2 side for the first time in the club’s history following their relegation on Sunday.

The Ardee team needed to beat Torro United in their final league game to leapfrog Albion Rovers and avoid the automatic drop, but Tony Boyle’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat.

Square were very much on top in the early stages but missed a series of gilt-edged chances before Torro took the lead somewhat against the run of play.

It was 1-0 at half-time and Torro’s second goal really took the wind out of Square’s sails. It very much could have been 3-2 to the Ardee side at that stage and there was amazement from the bench that they hadn’t scored.

The third goal came on 74 minutes and from then on the visitors just played out time.

It will be tough for Square next season, but they have a young team who will have benefited from this Division 1 campaign.

Boyle admitted that it wasn’t Sunday’s result which relegated them, but a series of near misses across the season. Against the better teams they tended to lose by a single goal, but five draws and two wins were not enough to keep them in the second tier.

Square: Padraig Malone, Andrew Egan, Nick Galwey, Davin Starkey, Cillian Murray (Shane Crossan), Robbie Vallejo, Bernard Osborne, Trevor Matthews, Martin Duffy, Mark Quinn (Philip Bergin), Chris Kelly (Emmet Smith).