High praise as Darragh Noone sticks with Drogheda United

27 May 2022; Ryan Brennan of Drogheda United after the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Drogheda United at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Drogheda United's Darragh Noone, pictured tangling with PFAI Player of the Year Rory Gaffney of Shamrock Rovers during the Extra.ie FAI Cup tie back in August, has confirmed he'll be staying with the Boynesiders. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

DARRAGH Noone has been singing the praises of Drogheda United’s players, supporters and staff after signing a new deal to keep him at Head in the Game Park for 2023.

With local lads Ryan Brennan and Luke Heeney having also confirmed in recent days that they are staying with the Drogs, in brings the number of re-signings by manager Kevin Doherty to seven.

A powerfully built utility player, Noone (25) joined the Boynesiders mid-way through the 2022 season and went on to make 11 appearances before the end of the season.

He had previously played for Bray Wanderers, Shelbourne, and Sligo Rovers before moving to Spain where he lined out with Spanish Third Division side Talavera.

On his return to Ireland, Noone began coaching and playing with Leinster Senior League side Beechwood before he joined Drogheda last summer.

Looking back on the 2022 campaign, Noone said: “The half season I had here was brilliant, I loved every minute.

“The club, there’s a great atmosphere around the place between everyone - from the staff, to the fans, to the manager, to the players, so it was a no brainer and I’m delighted to get it done.”

Noone played in midfield, at right-back and centre-half across his half-season with the Boynesiders, making his first four appearances as a substitute before starting in the FAI Cup tie at home to Shamrock Rovers.

“I felt really comfortable,” he reflected. “Mentally I was in a good place and I was able to just enjoy my football. That’s what I really loved about it, I was just playing with enjoyment on the pitch.

“Being thrown in was probably best for me. I was in straightaway and in a couple of different positions. You don’t have time to think about what’s going on, it’s just go out there and enjoy it.

“I enjoyed being back at that level of football and there’s a lot more I can hopefully step on with for next year.

“You’ve seen what we did last season, the group that was put together, what Kevin and Daire have done, so we’ll absolutely be looking to build on last season.”

Brennan has also confirmed that he’ll be continuing his third spell with the club, having first broke into the first team in 2010 before returning for the 2012 and 2013 seasons following one campaign with Monaghan United in 2011.

The 31-year-old made 26 appearances last season and finished as the club’s second highest scorer with seven goals during the season, six in the league and one in the FAI Cup.

Brennan has now made 135 appearances for the club across four seasons, netting 20 goals in that time.

Bellewstown native Heeney is heading into his fifth season with his local club after he first joined ahead of the 2019 campaign from St Patrick’s Athletic.

Heeney operated both in midfield and at right-back during his 17 appearances in 2022, in what was an injury disrupted season for the 23-year-old.

He has made 87 appearances for the club to date, scoring twice, including the vital second goal in the final game of the 2020 season against Cabinteely to seal promotion to the Premier Division.

Noone, Brennan and Heeney join Evan Weir, Dayle Rooney, Emre Topçu and Adam Foley in Doherty’s squad for 2023.