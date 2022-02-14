He’s one of our own – O’Kane hoping to make an impact for Dundalk in 2022

The start of any new campaign brings much optimism from fans.

Roughly this time last year one of the big things Dundalk supporters were looking forward to was seeing one of their own hopefully breaking through.

A man of the match display by Ryan O’Kane in a 2-1 pre-season win over Bohemians in a streamed game at Oriel Park had everyone excited about the hot prospect we had on our hands.

Unfortunately, a bit like the season in general, things didn’t pan out how we all hoped it would for the local winger.

While he made his debut for his hometown club off the bench in the 2-1 defeat by Finn Harps at Oriel Park in March before becoming the first local to start a game for Dundalk in 115 matches when he was thrown in against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght at the start of April, it was a year mostly spent kicking his heels for O’Kane.

There were some highlights in between – including a European debut off the bench in the 1-0 win away to Newtown of Wales in July – but a combined total of 231 minutes across all competitions was far from the outcome many had hoped for.

As already stated, a new year brings renewed optimism, though, and rather than get down about 2021, O’Kane has spent much of the winter working hard to ensure 2022 is a better one.

Having started out working on his strength with local trainer Michael Cooney of Fred’s Functional Fitness, the 18-year-old has also been a near constant at Oriel Park even before the rest of his team-mates regrouped as he continues to put the hard yards in to build on his 10 outings so far for the Lilywhites.

O’Kane is realistic enough to know that minutes will be hard come by this season but he’s determined to continue pushing to ensure he’s a viable option for new boss Stephen O’Donnell in the weeks and months ahead.

“In the off season I was in nearly every day just working on my strength and I was out on the pitch loads,” he told The Argus after a late cameo in Friday night’s Malone Cup defeat to Drogheda.

“Since I've come back I can feel myself that I'm stronger and quicker. I just want to build on that now and get more minutes in the tank this season.

“I've played a good bit over pre-season and I can feel myself getting match fitter and hopefully that will all stand to me now over the season. Pre-season last year wasn't really a pre-season because it was only pretty much one game really and the legs were only really getting going during the season, but there's a brilliant pre-season there behind me now to go into the season,” he added.

O’Kane admitted last year was tough at times. His 22 minute outing as a sub for David McMillan in the 2-1 defeat to Derry City on November 19 in the final match of last season was his first involvement since drawing the foul that led to Rob Manley’s red card in the nightmarish 1-0 defeat away to Longford Town in early September. An unused sub for 13 matches in a row prior to that can test a youngster but he reflects on it now as a good learning experience.

“Halfway towards the end of the season I think I had only played around 20 minutes and it was very frustrating,” he said.

“I was being told that I was young and I just had to bide my time but the start of the season was brilliant – just learning things. Even towards the end of the season I was still learning loads and it was brilliant, but hopefully now this season I can kind of kick on, get more minutes, enjoy it more and get more valuable experience.

“I'd love to get a few wee cameos and then just build more experience from them. I want to get as much minutes as I can under my belt this season and kind of build on last season. That would be the ideal season.”

The arrival of O’Donnell, who showed at St Pat’s that he is not afraid of giving youngsters a chance if he feels they’re ready, has also provided renewed optimism.

“Yeah and he said if I work hard and I'm showing in training then I'll get my chance,” O’Kane said of the new Dundalk head coach.

“Hopefully now in training and in games, even if they're just wee cameos, I can show what I can do and hopefully I'll get my chance.”

If he needs any extra motivation to keep pushing, then the return of supporters has more than provided it. Derry’s last visit to Oriel Park was his first time playing in front of fans at Oriel Park and for the grandson of former club chairman Tony O’Kane, he can’t wait to show them what he can do if given the chance.

“The Derry game, the last game of last season, was the first real taste that I got of it with the crowd and they're just different class. You do one single pass and everyone is getting on your side. It's brilliant.

“Even warming up and seeing my wee brother at the wall gave me such a buzz. It's great to see everyone back in – from all your friends in the shed to my Granda going up to the stand with my mam and all that. It is great to see and I'm just glad everyone is back making noise.

“It'll be great now for the rest of the season because towards the end of last season the fans were different class. We went on a great run of six wins with the fans.

“The atmosphere on Friday is going to be crazy. It was a friendly tonight and the place was bouncing so for the first league game against Derry it's going to be one hell of a game and this place is going to be absolutely bouncing so I just can't wait for it.”

You suspect he’ll have to be patient once more but we can all be a bit more optimistic that 2022 is the year we see the emergence of Ryan O’Kane – and we all know how much Dundalk fans love a winger!