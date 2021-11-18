HEENEY HAPPY DROGS DON’T HAVE TO ‘LUKE’ OVER THEIR SHOULDERS

Luke Heeney of Drogheda United during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium back in June. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

IN a season when Shamrock Rovers cantered to the Premier Division title and Longford Town ended up with the wooden spoon several weeks ago, it has been the battle to avoid finishing in the relegation play-off spot which has provided most of the drama.

LIttle more than a week ago, Bohemians, Derry City and Dundalk were still in danger of being sucked into the bottom two along with Drogheda United, Waterford and Finn Harps.

So it came as something of an anti-climax when the Boynesiders effectively secured their top-flight status over the weekend without playing a match!

Both Finn Harps and Waterford needed to win their games in hand - away to St Pat’s and away to Longford respectively - to keep Drogheda in trouble going into this week’s final round of games, but despite both clubs leading at one stage they were unable to close it out and they’re now three points adrift of Tim Clancy’s men with vastly inferior goal differences.

Looking back, the scrappy late own goal that secured a 1-0 win over Waterford on the opening night of the season has proved crucial to Drogheda’s fortunes. So too Dane Massey’s spectacular free kick winner deep into stoppage time away to Finn Harps back in May.

So barring a highly improbable 16-goal swing in favour of Harps, who host bottom club Longford Town on Friday (Drogheda are away to Shamrock Rovers), the Boynesiders will retain their Premier status, while either Harps or Waterford will contest the play-off - and it’s a relief for Bellewstown native Luke Heeney that his home-town club don’t need a result in Tallaght.

“I was confident enough before the weekend that we’d be okay because Waterford and Finn Harps had to pick up six points from their last two games, but it was still good to see the results go our way!” he admitted, speaking on Sunday evening.

“Some of the lads have been on the group chat saying how relieved and happy they are and it’s huge that we’ve stayed up. You’ve got good teams in the First Division and it’s so competitive, so if you go down it’s very hard to get back up.

“Premier football makes a massive difference in attracting players as well and we’ll be looking to build on what we’ve done next year.”

Drogheda will bring down the curtain on their successful season with a trip to Tallaght, where Shamrock Rovers will be presented with the league trophy after the match.

And with the pressure off and the squad now well rested after 12 days without a game, the Boynesiders will be looking to cause an upset - just as they did when fighting back to draw 1-1 at the same venue back in June.

“We’ll prepare as normal for the Rovers game,” Heeney insisted.

“They’ll have a good crowd out down there, but we got a good result there the last time, so we won’t fear them and hopefully we can go out there and get a result and spoil the party.

“But they are a good side and I would say they have been the best team consistently this year.”

With Drogheda all but mathematically safe, the work starts now for Clancy in building a team for 2022 and Heeney - who was one of the first members of the squad to sign up for his third season with the club 12 months ago - is hoping to get the call in the next couple of weeks.

With 13 starts and 16 substitute appearances to his name this season, with one game remaining, Clancy is clearly a fan of Heeney’s energy and aggression in the centre of the field, while the former St Patrick’s Athletic underage player can also operate at right-back if required.

“I haven’t thought about next year yet,” said Heeney, who memorably scored the headed goal against Cabinteely that clinched the First Division title in 2020, “but I will hopefully sit down with Tim at the end of the season.

“I love it here at Drogheda and I’d be happy to stay if the opportunity arose, especially with the way the club is going.

“It is a massive step up from the First Division in terms of the level of fitness and the intensity games are played at, but you do get used to it.

“I was happy with my game time this year and happy with the way I contributed to the team.”