Hayden Quinn at the double as Drogheda United reach last eight in cup

Drogheda United’s Leinster Senior League team progressed to the quarter-finals of the Albert Walsh Cup on Sunday morning with a 3-0 win away to Liffeybank Wanderers.

Dale Thornton’s side got back to winning ways after a frustrating defeat away to Park Celtic the week previous after five weeks off.

It was very much an end-to-end game on Sunday morning, but Drogheda took the lead on 20 minutes when a decent cross into the box was met by Hayden Quinn and he finished with aplomb.

Drogheda continued to grow into the game and Quinn almost had a second, but this time he headed straight at the goalkeeper.

Quinn wasn’t to be denied, though, and soon after he did score his second goal of the game in a similar fashion. Conor Shevlin provided the delivery and he once again finished from inside the box.

Drogheda took that two-goal lead into the break and looked comfortable at that stage.

Thornton rang the changes, looking to give as many of his big squad a run as possible, and Drogheda scored their third goal on 55 minutes when Con Sheehan hit a screamer from 35 yards into the top corner.

Thornton’s team will take on the winners of St Francis and Knockmitten United in the last eight. They now face a slightly congested fixture list as they have league games to make up and Thornton envisages his side will be playing twice a week soon.

Elsewhere, Boyne Rovers lost 4-2 at home to league leaders Cabinteely in the Premier Sunday division on Sunday morning.

A controversial penalty for each team saw them head into the break level.

Cabinteely took the lead on seven minutes from the spot, sending Dean O’Neil the wrong way, before Rovers struck back on 39 minutes when Conor Haggins converted his penalty.

The visitors regained the lead on 63 minutes, though, and went further ahead on 74.

Second-half sub Ben Buckley made it 3-2 in the 83rd minute, but any hopes of a late comeback were dashed on 88 as Cabo scored their fourth.

Rovers were due to play again on Tuesday night at home to Balscadden and then on Sunday they face a trip to Aungier Celtic.

Meanwhile, in Division 1B Sunday, Sean Brennan’s Drogheda Town host TEK United this Friday at Blackstone Motors Marian Park, with kick-off at 7.45pm.