Hayden Muller hopeful of having a Williamsesque influence on Dundalk this season

New Dundalk signing Hayden Muller is hoping to have a similar explosive impact at Oriel Park as his former Millwall teammate Shaun Williams when the new SSE Airtricity League season gets underway on Friday night.

Back in 2007, future Republic of Ireland international Williams made a lasting impression on Lilywhites fans when he scored eight goals in 25 league appearances under John Gill, including four in his first four appearances after joining on loan from Drogheda United.

While centre back Muller, who turned 21 last Tuesday, isn’t expected to find the net in the manner Williams did, he is hoping a spell at Dundalk can prove just as fruitful as it did for a player who is still going strong at Gillingham, aged 36.

“When I made my debut for Millwall, Shaun was still there at the time,” Muller said of the midfielder.

“He’s a good lad and he gave me some good advice actually when I was breaking through. He’s at Gillingham now and he scored actually the other day.

He mentioned that he was a club legend here and apparently there was a statue of him but I haven’t seen it yet,” he laughed.

“To be fair, he said this place was the making of him so hopefully it can be the same for me,” said Muller.

The young defender, who played eight games on loan at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership in 2021, said he jumped at the opportunity to play regularly when Stephen O’Donnell approached Millwall about him last month.

“I was in and out of the squad at Millwall and things weren’t really going my way.

“When you’re at a Championship club they have got a lot of money so they have a big scouting network to look for a lot of talent.

“The gaffer said he liked the look of me and he said I was going to get a chance here so my head was turned really straight away because I’m at an age now where I need to start playing regular minutes and what better place to do that than here.

“This club is a very big club and I can tell that by the fans. When we played Drogheda, the away fans were class. This is a good platform for me to kick on and put in some good performances and hopefully have a good season with the team,” he said.