Greg Sloggett on his development at Dundalk – ‘I feel I have well established myself as a leader in the group’

Greg Sloggett felt 2022 was a coming of age year for him at Dundalk but is now anxious to kick-on again in the season ahead.

The 26-year-old midfielder was challenged this time 12 months ago to step up following the departures of the likes of Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney and Seán Murray from the campaign before.

That he did, with the Gormanston man an ever-present in Stephen O’Donnell’s side before picking up a muscle injury a half an hour into the match with St Patrick’s Athletic last October that ruled him out for the final four games of the campaign.

Thankfully for both Sloggett and Dundalk, his team-mates stepped up to ensure a return to European football. Now, having come through his first 90 minutes of pre-season in the Malone Cup match with Drogheda United on Friday night, Sloggett is anxious to get going again as the clock ticks down to the start of the season.

“That’s my first 90 minutes so I feel good to get that under the belt,” he told The Argus after Friday’s game.

“It was a long sort of off-season, just rehabbing and stuff like that. It was tough not to see out the end of the year last year but hopefully we can start this year on the front foot.

“We didn’t have the best of starts last year, there were a lot of draws picked up but hopefully this year we can start on the front foot.”

A good start will undoubtedly require established players like Sloggett leading from the front and the Meath man feels that is definitely something he can bring to the party.

“I feel I have well established myself as a leader in the group but there’s always room for improvement on that,” he said.

“We should have kicked on and dominated the second half there tonight and we didn’t and it needs leaders on the pitch to do that but we’re a new group again in some ways. There’s a lot of new faces and we need to set the tone early for the year ahead and make sure we set ourselves up to win games and be more dominant.

“We won’t read too much into the result. It's all about learning how different players play and getting that feel for each other.

“As I said, there’s a good few new faces but still you have to set that winning tone and have expectations for that. We had losses in pre-season last year but beneath all that there was an expectation amongst ourselves that we need to be going out and winning games. That’s what it is, it’s a learning curve and we’ll learn again from tonight. Look, it was a draw on the night. They’ve won on pens and there’s no point in reading into that too much. It’s a tight pitch. We thought we were good in the first half but we didn’t kick on as we should have in the second half but we’ll learn from that and go and make it right for the season ahead.”

One of Sloggett’s old clubs, UCD, will be first up for Dundalk on Friday week, February 17, and while Andy Myler’s side are arguably the most under the radar, the midfielder expects the Students to be no pushovers when things get going.

“They’ll always have little gems coming through so no doubt they’ll play with freedom and a spark. They’ll look to cause us problems in their own way but hopefully we can go and nullify them and go and dominate the game, fingers crossed.

“We still have things we need to work on between now and then which I thought was evident in the second half there tonight but we’re in a good place in many ways so we’ll look forward to the first game.

“It’s great to see players coming back and in particular Bob (Robbie Benson) make a return. He’s a class act and we missed him a lot last year. He was gone for such a long spell that you almost forgot that you missed him but then he has come back in and he’s such a fresh face in training and it’s great to have him back.

“There’s a few more to come back as well so we’ll look forward to having all those faces available and making it a really competitive squad,” said Sloggett.