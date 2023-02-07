Louth

Greg Sloggett on his development at Dundalk – ‘I feel I have well established myself as a leader in the group’

Greg Sloggett of Dundalk in action against Warren Davis of Drogheda United during the Jim Malone Cup match between Drogheda United and Dundalk at Weaver's Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

James Rogers

Greg Sloggett felt 2022 was a coming of age year for him at Dundalk but is now anxious to kick-on again in the season ahead.

The 26-year-old midfielder was challenged this time 12 months ago to step up following the departures of the likes of Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney and Seán Murray from the campaign before.

