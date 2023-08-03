Greg Sloggett hopeful of scoring a memorable victory with Dundalk FC after a dramatic few weeks personally

Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers in action against Greg Sloggett of Dundalk during the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round match between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth.

Having spent most of their summer apart due to different footballing commitments on either side of the globe, Dundalk midfielder Greg Sloggett is hoping he and girlfriend Chloe Mustaki can celebrate a big result together this week.

Bristol City player Mustaki was a member of Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland squad at the Women’s World Cup but failed to get a minute of action in the tournament, which concluded for the girls in green on Monday when they drew 0-0 with Nigeria in their final group game.

While disappointed for her not to get a run in Australia, Sloggett is anxious to ensure that the couple aren’t both down in the dumps when they re-unite later this week by helping Dundalk in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side have it all to do against KA Akureyri in Oriel Park on Thursday having lost 3-1 in Iceland in last week’s first leg. An Irish side has never come from two goals down after a first leg to progress but despite the challenge ahead of them, Sloggett is confident the Lilywhites can emulate big results of the past to set up a likely tie with Club Brugge in the next round.

“We didn’t want to come back home with a deficit at all so to come back two goals behind, we know there’s an uphill battle there but we know it’s one we’re well capable of,” said the 27-year-old.

“We look back on the game and yes we conceded poorly but we felt we dominated the game and if we can bring that sort of domination of the game back to Oriel as well and be a bit more clinical and a bit more potent in attack then we’re confident we can turn that around.

“We want to go as far as we can. Obviously, if we were to progress then Club Brugge would be a very difficult tie but teams before us have gone and beat clubs of that stature so we know Irish clubs are capable of it and we want to go the distance ourselves.

“It’s no mean feat. I didn’t know it was a record that had never been done before but it’s testament to Irish clubs that they’re never usually two behind after the first leg. I would have confidence though because, as I said, we controlled and dominated the game in many respects. Obviously we’re disappointed to have conceded the way we did and to come in two goals behind but we definitely feel confident that it’s a game we can turn on its head.”

The Meath man admitted it was difficult missing Chloe’s matches but was hoping she will be there on Thursday night to cheer him on with the Irish squad due to return home 24 hours beforehand.

“It’s hard not being out there,” he said.

“The Nigeria match was actually the first game where I didn’t get to see most of it. Of course, it’s difficult but she understands. We’re both in the same boat. We have our own exploits here to be concerned about.

“I caught the last 10 minutes after training. I was disappointed for her not to get on and disappointed that I didn’t think they threw caution to the wind and maybe have picked up a win but look they came out with a point and they’re off the mark in their first World Cup. I guess to get there was the main goal and then anything else was a bonus.

“Chloe has had a great experience over there as well so it’s nice to have that behind her.”

One tournament is over for the couple but both will be hoping Dundalk’s has at least another chapter to go after Thursday night.