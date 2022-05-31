Grace scores six as Drogheda Girls secure playoff

DROGHEDA girls secured a play-off for the MGL U16 ‘A’ league title thanks to an impressive 6-1 away win on Sunday over the only team to beat them in the league this season – Dunboyne.

And what a day it proved to be for Drogheda striker Grace Martin who managed to help herself to all six of their goals!

The visitors were quick to begin washing away memories of a 7-3 drubbing back in October at Marley’s Lane.

Amy Clarke and Abigail Kierans-Fitzpatrick raided down the left before switching play via Megan O’Connor to Romy McAvinia. She slid a perfectly timed pass through to Martin inside the box and the number 10 fired low and into the corner of the Dunboyne net.

The home team picked up the pace from the restart and had a good spell during that first quarter, but a stunning first-half performance from Niamh Leonard was key to keeping Dunboyne at bay.

Her partner at the heart of the Drogheda defence, Alisha Ajisafe, was also impressive, while full-backs Clarke and Orla O’Neill were a constant threat on the flanks while never shirking their defensive responsibilities.

After soaking up the pressure, Drogheda raided down the left flank again on the 25-minute mark, with Clarke finding Kierans-Fitzpatrick who then stepped inside and combined with McAvinia to find Martin clear.

Once again the striker made no mistake as she scored her team’s second goal, and a couple of minutes later she completed a first-half hat-trick. Megan Murray brilliantly intercepted a Dunboyne build-up before Megan O’Connor split the defence with a perfect pass to Joy Kelly. With a brilliant touch she found her striker inside the box, who then unleashed a blistering strike low into the corner for 3-0.

In the second half Dunboyne decided to press a bit more, with their defenders holding a high line on half-way. However this instantly gave the pacy Drogheda team an extra advantage and that was evident in the first minute of the restart when a wonderfully worked passage of play from deep inside their own half ended with Martin dribbling 50 yards towards goal and slotting under the keeper.

Dunboyne answered back immediately when a well delivered free kick wasn’t dealt with by the Drogheda defenders and the arriving Dunboyne forward left keeper Jade Murphy with no chance with a perfect header.

A now more confident Dunboyne attacked again and tried to use their physical strength advantage to good effect, but this suited Lyndsey Horan who proved she was stronger than anyone on the field with a lot of brave challenges.

Murphy was called into action again on the 55-minute mark with a good save from another Dunboyne free-kick, before starting a counter attack. Murray switched play quickly to the right where O’Connor combined with Aoife O’Neill to find Martin 20 yards out. Martin beat her marker and finished superbly with a disguised left-foot strike which fooled the keeper – her fifth goal of the day.

The home side were never afforded time on the ball by the visitors and Niamh O’Hart was particularly impressive for Drogheda in this regard, stopping her opponents playing forward time and again, while O’Connor continued to pull the strings for her side.

Drogheda’s sixth goal came from deep on the left where Ciara McCroary started a move that switched from left to right across the back four, then high on the right to O’Neill and back into the midfield. Eventually the ball reached Martin on the corner of the penalty area and this time the striker dribbled straight at the keeper before side-stepping and finishing again with her left foot to complete her second hat-trick of the game and make it 6-1.

Grace has now notched up a staggering 40 goals in competitive games this season.

The Boynesiders continued to dominate in the last 20 minutes, with Joy Kelly, O’Neill and Clarke all going close, but the score remained unchanged.

Drogheda Girls will now face a play-off for the league title against joint leaders Malahide United.

Drogheda GIRLS: Jade Murphy, Alisha Ajasafe, Zoey English, Joy Kelly, Megan Murray, Niamh O’Hart, Amy Clarke, Ciara McCroary, Abigail Kierans-Fitzpatrick, Grace Martin, Romy McAvinia, Orla O’Neill, Aoife O’Neill, Lyndsey Horan, Niamh Leonard, Megan O’Connor.