Gorham steps down from schoolboys’ league committee after 60 years’ service

A momentous change at the top table of Dundalk Schoolboys soccer has taken place with Larry Gorham stepping down after the best part of 60 years’ service.

Larry joined the committee at the age of 16 and has been a virtual ever-present since, filling the thankless roles of registrar, secretary and carrying out the utterly necessary task of drawing up, arranging and co-ordinating fixtures.

Majella Keating took over as secretary from him at the recent annual meeting of the league. She has served 10 years on the management committee, which, by comparison with her predecessor, is a mere blink in time.

But Larry’s vast experience, knowledge and knowhow will still be available to the committee, who wisely appointed him as senior advisor.

They have also created a new honorary position of President, with Gerry Gover becoming the first to fill it. He is one of nine chairmen that Larry served under and one of the town’s greatest administrators and servants to junior as well as schoolboys’ football. He held the post of Schoolboys’ League chairman for three terms and also served as chairman of the Dundalk Junior League in a lengthy administrative career that ran side by side with his great friend and colleague Larry. He was the founder and driving force for many years of the Rangers club.

Larry, in his early years, played schoolboys’ football with the great Bank Rovers club, and helped to run, with another great of the game, Jim Martin, and Paddy Carroll, an U14 team for the club.

He also refereed games in the league, and as well as being a vital cog in the running of the league, was centrally involved in the organisation, acquiring a ground and making a home of its own in Bellew Park on which €1m has been spent to develop its facilities.

Michael Dillon remains as chairman, Tony Carolan is vice-chairman, with Tony Hoban continuing as treasurer and the rest of the committee comprised of Terry Kelly, Barry Griffin and Colin Watters.

The league plan to start this year’s programme of competitions on the weekend of March 5 and 6.