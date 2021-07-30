‘Good Will Patching’

By his own admission Will Patching's European exploits with Dundalk in recent weeks have been "chalk and cheese" compared to last year.

However, having finally proven his worth at Oriel Park the former Manchester City youth player is hopeful of getting the chance to mix it with the cream of the continent in European group stage football having missed out on the opportunity 12 months ago.

Patching was signed by Vinny Perth at the start of the disrupted 2020 campaign but fell out of favour under Filippo Giovagnoli and was omitted from the Dundalk squad which qualified for last year's Europa League group stages.

Having been sent on loan to Derry City at the start of the season, it looked like the 22-year-old's time at the Co Louth side was over before it ever really began, but a series of impressive performances at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium combined with Perth's return as head coach saw him recalled.

Now the former English underage international is repaying that faith having scored three goals in four European outings to date, including the dramatic 92nd minute winner against Levadia Tallinn in Estonia on Thursday night that has set up a Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie with Dutch side Vitesse this week.

Speaking after his winner at the A Le Coq Arena, Patching didn't want to dwell on the past and instead he was now looking forward to a crack at the side who were fourth in the Eredivisie last season when they meet in the first leg at the GelreDome in Arnhem on Thursday night.

"It's chalk and cheese to last year - totally different - but that's football for you," he said.

"Sometimes stuff like that happens but I'm just looking forward now ready to kick on again and looking forward to Thursday.

"Vitesse are a good side but Levadia were a good side as well but we put up a good fight and showed good character so we'll be looking to go there and get something from the game.

"We know it's going to be tough but we've shown what we can do and hopefully we can get something from it," he said.

While Patching was the hero in Tallinn, he was quick to share the praise with the rest of his. team-mates.

"It's up there with the best, if not the best moment of my career," he said.

"It's a big moment. There have been a few setbacks on the way but I've got over them. It's a good night though and I'm a happy boy.

"It was quality from the boys though.

"I was happy to grab the winning goal in the last minute or so but it was a big shift and thankfully we're through."

Head coach Perth described Patching and the man who laid on the pass for his goal, Patrick McEleney as being like Phil Foden and Jack Grealish and the Stockport-born player said he loved linking up with his midfield colleague.

"He's a quality player," Patching said of McEleney.

"The goal is all about the pass that he played into me. It's inch perfect and perfectly in my stride so I could just take it and smash it.

"I love playing with Fats. He's a quality player and when you're with those type of players you always look to connect with them on the pitch. We've been playing well together so hopefully we can keep it up."

Patching also had a word of praise for his boss for helping to turn around Dundalk's fortunes after a poor first half of the season. "He's been quality," he said of Perth.

"He came back before I came back because I was obviously at Derry but since I've come in it has been good. He has been good with me so I can't ask for anything more."

Patching's goals in both legs against Levadia means only three players in Dundalk's history have now scored more goals than him in Europe but way ahead of him on 13 for the Lilywhites and 14 in total is David McMillan, who scored a priceless equaliser just before half-time on Thursday night.

Another goal in Arnhem would see the 32-year-old equal Robbie and Roy Keane's record of 15 goals in European club competitions. Patching is confident he can do just that against a side who Robbie Keane drew a blank against during his spell at Inter Milan in 2000.

"He can make a goal out of anything really," Patching said of McMillan.

"He's always in the right places at the right time and that's what you need from your strikers. Hopefully he can keep on scoring and break some more records because he's a quality player and a quality guy as well."