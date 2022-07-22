Gloves on in fight for goalkeeper jersey as Drogheda United sign Lee Steacy

LEE Steacy is set to provide stiff competition for the Drogheda United goalkeeper’s jersey after the 29-year-old’s signing from Longford Town was confirmed on Thursday night.

Steacy has spent the last three and a half years in the midlands where he worked with the present Drogheda assistant manager Daire Doyle as well as current players Dylan Grimes and Dean Williams, but he hadn’t featured in Longford’s last five First Division games.

The Dubliner, who was also previously on the books of Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Shelbourne and Bray Wanderers, tweeted: “I am over the moon to have signed for

@DroghedaUnited. Excited for what the future holds.”

Steacy was named in the PFAI First Division Team of the Year in 2019 and was part of the Longford side to gain promotion through the play-offs in 2020, making more than 75 appearances for the club.

He could go straight into Drogheda’s squad for Saturday’s league match against Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght, although current number one Colin McCabe is expected to retain his place.

McCabe regained the goalkeeper’s jersey when on-loan netminder Sam Long returned to his parent club Lincoln City last month.