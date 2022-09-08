Fresh fears over Brennan fitness ahead of Drogheda United v St Pat’s clash

DROGHEDA United talisman Ryan Brennan’s expected return to the side has been put in doubt after he was listed as ‘doubtful’ by the club for the visit of Tim Clancy’s St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday (kick-off: 7:45pm). The 30-year-old midfielder, who has scored seven goals from just eight starts this season, has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury but played a full part in Monday night’s session and had been expected to be available to play. Centre-half Keith Cowan, who came out for the second half of last Saturday’s defeat in Sligo but was then replaced by Dane Massey just before the referee’s whistle, appears to have shaken off a knock and should be fit for selection.

Meanwhile, Clancy – who led the Drogs to promotion in 2020 during his four years in charge – feels his old club were better than last week’s 2-0 scoreline at The Showgrounds suggests.

"It's another opportunity for us to continue our good run since Europ,e and to try to pick up our fifth league win in a row which would be massive.

“We've been pleased with the results we've had in the last month in the league. Performances have been very good as well.

“I thought we made hard work of the Finn Harps game but picked up the points in the end.

“We watched Drogheda at the weekend up in Sligo. The 2-0 result was probably a bit harsh on Drogheda. They certainly had plenty of chances.

“We've been very good in the games against them this season, especially in the 4-0 win the last time we were at Head in the Game Park.

“I obviously know Kevin Doherty and a lot up the players up there very well. They've been having a brilliant season again, so we know it's not going to be easy, but we'll be looking to continue our own positive form."