Former Dundalk FC favourite Daryl Horgan still heavily linked with Oriel Park return

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell says he does not know if he will be able to add to his squad when the transfer window opens this weekend.

The Lilywhites boss can add players from this Saturday, but while the likes of Derry City have already made signings, the 37-year-old admitted it would be more difficult for him to bring players in.

“I don’t know,” he said when the prospect of signings was put to him.

“If anything goes out, something will come in. It’ll be like for like if we do any business.”

Dundalk are already down a body following Wasiri Williams’ departure last week. The defender, who had been on loan from Swansea City, has since signed for Partick Thistle in Scotland following his recent release from the Welsh club.

It is also understood that Rayhann Tulloch, who was sent off against St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday, will return to West Brom.

Dundalk have been linked with former player and current free agent Daryl Horgan, and O’Donnell once again refused to rule out a possible move for his fellow Galwegian.

“We’ll see where we get with Daryl but, as I said, anything that comes in, it’ll have to be like for like, so anything that comes in will have to go out.

“I’ve spoken to Daryl. I’ve kept in contact with Daryl even before he was available. From a player’s point of view, he’s weighing his options up and we can see what we can do, if we can do anything.”

Asked if finances were an issue in terms of adding to the squad before Europe, O’Donnell said: “I don’t want to talk about the financial side of it. I’m well aware of that’s where we’re at at the minute as a club and that’s the way it is.

“I’d rather focus on the players here because look at the effort they’re giving. It’s a new group and I don’t think any Dundalk fan over the last 18 months can have a complaint about effort, whatever about anything else.”

O’Donnell also admitted that the Lilywhites were unable to offer goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd a contract at the moment despite the Welsh keeper attracting interest from the UK as he enters the final months of his current deal at Oriel.

“Again, where we are is, we can’t think that far ahead, to be honest with you, so that’s where it’s at. Nathan is doing really well and I’d rather all the talk about Nathan to stop. Like, he’s a young player, just let him concentrate. It’s July, it’s the League of Ireland and that’s where we’re at. Let him concentrate on big games and playing in Europe.”

Asked if he feared losing last year’s Players’ and Supporters’ Player of the Year, O’Donnell said: “That’s always a fear, but it’s a fear with all of our players. When you’re in the League of Ireland, it’s a fear with everyone.”

The Lilywhites boss said Cameron Elliott was a doubt for Friday’s visit of Shamrock Rovers to Oriel Park after suffering a calf injury in the latter stages of Monday night’s 1-1 draw with St Pat’s, but he is hopeful that both Keith Ward (groin) and Alfie Lewis (calf) will be back in the squad. Robbie Benson, meanwhile, is not expected to return to training until at least the start of August.

O’Donnell also said people needed to have perspective over how well his side were doing.

“We just need to be more consistent in regard to what edge we’re bringing to the table and if we are that we’ve shown we’re a really good team as we showed again tonight.

“We’ve gone behind in 16 games. Obviously we need to stop doing that, but did anyone think it was going to be smooth in regards to the off season we had and the profile of our player and the age of our player?

“I think we’re doing unbelievably well, to be honest with you. What can get lost in it all is the Dundalk of previous years and the success.

“Let’s call a spade a spade. Where did Dundalk come two seasons ago? Sixth? With how big of a budget? And what calibre of players? Ready-made winners, so I think there definitely needs to be a reality check of where we’re at and what effort the players are putting in and so many new players to the league because we’re fourth, three points behind second, so that speaks for itself.

“The narrative can be a little bit different with other clubs and just because of our past it can be a little bit different here, but if you’re judging it in isolation and the actual club and the players on its merits, last year coming third – level on points with Derry – and this year being right up there in the mix amongst all these ready-made teams, I think the players are doing brilliantly,” he said.