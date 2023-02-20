Flashes of promise but Dundalk FC largely disappoint in opening night draw and Bohs clash will be unforgiving

It wasn't the start that Dundalk or their supporters wanted, for Friday night's 1-1 draw against UCD in their opening SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division game at Oriel Park felt more like two points dropped than a point gained.

Yet the ingredients were all there for a good start to the campaign; a big crowd, 3,142, all eagerly anticipating the start of the season; five new arrivals providing the opportunity to build on last season's considerable achievement; and opponents, perennial relegation escapologists, UCD, who are generally regarded as the whipping boys of the league but who, in recent seasons, have become a bogey side for Dundalk.

Predictably, the bookies made Dundalk 1/4 favourites to win, for enhancing that prediction was the knowledge that just two days previously the Students had to play in the final of the Collingwood Cup against University of Limerick, a game they won, 3-2, but which tested their fitness and character.

Adding to the confidence of Dundalk fans that they would start with a win was the belief that the club was starting this season in a much better position to the previous campaign when the new owners had little time to get head coach Stephen O'Donnell in place, who then had to scour the Irish, English and Scottish leagues to assemble a squad.

As a result, they started their first game, at home to Derry City, with only two players, Andy Boyle and Patrick Hoban, from the previous campaign, with a combination of loanees and free transfers making up the numbers.

Consequently, there was a much more settled look to the team that took the field against UCD, for Hoban and Boyle were still there as were five others from last season in the line-up to form the backbone of the team, Nathan Shepperd, Alfie Lewis, Greg Sloggett, John Martin and Ryan O'Kane, with newcomers Archie Davies, Hayden Muller, Louis Annesley and Connor Malley completing the XI.

Perhaps the burden of expectation weighed too heavily on the team, for they disappointed, especially in the second half, whereas last season, in that opening game against one of the title favourites, Derry City, the team, with nine players making their debuts, wasn't burdened with the same level of expectation, freeing the players to produce an outstanding performance, twice taking the lead, the first time with a stunning goal from Hibs loanee Steven Bradley and earning a creditable 2-2 draw in a game that sparkled.

Undoubtedly, Derry were more attractive opponents for the opening game than UCD, and this may have accounted for the failure of the crowd to become more engaged with the home team, for there wasn't the desired intensity in Dundalk's play to get the crowd off the seats.

FLASHES OF PROMISE

The first half, which was Dundalk's best, produced flashes of promise, that should have been sufficient to build a lead that would dispel any ambitions that the Students had of taking something from the game, and remind them of the physical effort they had to employ to retain the Collingwood Cup for the 49th time.

When Dundalk failed to add to John Martin's well-taken goal in the 34th minute, by the time the interval arrived it must have registered with the UCD players that there remained the prospect that they could take something from the game.

To this belief, they allowed their better organisation and fitness, built up over playing competitive games in the varsity event, to come more into the game, eventually getting their reward with a magnificently-struck free from their best player, and the best player on the pitch, Ciarán Behan.

In the end, it was the Students more than Dundalk who were looking more likely to take all three points, pinning the home side to defend their goal from a succession of corners.

The disappointment for the big home crowd was not only found in the result, but in the performance that was flat, for even in the second half when they needed to lift the crowd, they were unable to bring any momentum to their game, hardly managing to carve out an opening of note, and relying on hopeful deliveries and speculative shooting from distance.

Allowances havet, of course, to be made for the inclusion of three new players – Davies, Muller and Annesley – in the back four of the 4-3-3 formation that O'Donnell started, and, at times, the lack of understanding was evident with Boyle, the only regular, using his experience to intervene on a few occasions.

No doubt all three newcomers at the back will improve once they settle and gain match fitness, but if the system is going to work then more will be needed from the wing-backs, Davies, who seemed reluctant to get forward, and Annesley, who admittedly did provide the cross for Martin's goal.

In midfield, there was no real cohesion, with Lewis surprisingly getting the nod before Paul Doyle in the holding role alongside Sloggett, who lacked nothing in effort as usual but failed to provide the probing runs deep into the heart of the visitors’ defence to forge an opening.

Occupying the third midfield berth was Malley, of whom much was expected having given indications of his talents in pre-season games, but the role he was given, the No10 position, close to Hoban, will need a lot more work on the training pitch for he found it difficult to get into the game and will be annoyed at the concession of a soft free from which the equaliser was struck.

Up front, the revitalised John Martin, playing wide, was the most effective of the trio, for his goal apart, which he struck nicely after Hoban controlled the cross, the Waterford man forced the alert UCD 'keeper, Lorcan Healy, into a good first half stop and was taken down for the penalty.

The disappointment for many was that Hoban, who started well, helping to win the spot-kick with his quick-thinking of a rehearsed free-kick routine, seemed to lose heart after his miss from 12 yards, and failed to impose himself in the game in the second half.

There was a bonus, however, for O'Donnell in getting 10 minutes out of Daniel Kelly when he replaced Ryan O'Kane, who was unlucky with one first half effort, but many felt that the changes that O'Donnell made in bringing in Kelly, Doyle and Cameron Elliott should have happened before UCD equalised in the 78th minute, for Dundalk had surrendered the initiative and were content to see out the game rather than pressing hard for a second goal which carries its own risks.

The only consolation for Dundalk after a disappointing night was the remarkable sequence of results in the other Premier Division games with only one team winning, as all the other matches were draws.

Unfortunately, Dundalk have to travel to meet the only winners, Bohemians, who triumphed in Cork, and Dalymount will be rocking on Friday night, full to its limited capacity, as were all the grounds at the weekend, Cork attracting 7,500, St Patrick's 5,000, Sligo 4,000, while Tolka Park was also full.

That level of interest in the resumption of the league is welcome, and illustrates that there is an appetite for League of Ireland football which the clubs must harness by striving to attract better players and improved spectator facilities.

It's not easy considering the lack of investment in the league, but the clubs have a product worthy of better support, most especially from the government who see other sports that attract far fewer spectators as worthy of greater financial support.