Flashes of promise but Dundalk FC largely disappoint in opening night draw and Bohs clash will be unforgiving

Kevin Mulligan

Patrick Hoban missed a first half penalty and appeared to struggle for impact after the interval during Dundalk's draw with UCD at Oriel Park on Friday night. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile Expand

It wasn't the start that Dundalk or their supporters wanted, for Friday night's 1-1 draw against UCD in their opening SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division game at Oriel Park felt more like two points dropped than a point gained.

Yet the ingredients were all there for a good start to the campaign; a big crowd, 3,142, all eagerly anticipating the start of the season; five new arrivals providing the opportunity to build on last season's considerable achievement; and opponents, perennial relegation escapologists, UCD, who are generally regarded as the whipping boys of the league but who, in recent seasons, have become a bogey side for Dundalk.

