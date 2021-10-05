Five-star Deesiders pick up Quay result

ARDEE Celtic romped to an impressive 5-1 win on Friday night at home to Quay Celtic.

The win moves David Martin’s side up to 20 points which in most seasons would be enough to secure at least a stay in the division. With this year’s First Division being so tight, there’s no guarantees, although they are in a good place for survival at the very least.

Coming into the game, Quay were second in the table and while Ardee supplemented their starting XI with several youngsters the hosts made the better start. Fresh from winning the Dundalk U17 league with Ardee, Yannicks Duras made his full debut at centre forward. Ben Clarke, another member of the U17 side started at right full.

Ardee took the lead early when a Mikey Nulty free found its way to the back post where Keith O’Donoghue was on hand to force the ball home.

The Ardee movement was fantastic and the second goal came when a shot from distance saw Aaron Roche follow the ball in and capitalise on a spill from the Quay keeper.

The turning point of the game came right on the stroke of half-time. Quay had been coming more into the fixture and were piling on the pressure. O’Donoghue and Robbie Reynolds both put their bodies on the line to block shots and from the defensive work the hosts broke. A long ball to Duras saw the youngster hold up the play and allow Adam Farrell make a good run into space. The pass was inch perfect and Farrell finished from close range.

From potentially going in just a goal ahead at 2-1 to 3-0 up, it was a big moment in the game. Ardee did get slightly complacent early in the second-half and the visitors pulled one back. But to their credit the hosts knuckled down and didn’t allow Quay to gain momentum.

Ardee’s pressure eventually told when they won a free outside the box. Killian Scott’s got his effort up over the wall and under the crossbar to restore the three goal cushion. Daniel Kerr finished off the scoring with a shot right into the top corner to wrap up an emphatic victory for Ardee.

They face a tough test on Friday night as they travel to face Termonfeckin, but it’s very much a shot to nothing for the Townparks side who are successfully blooding their juvenile academy.

Ardee Celtic: Caolan McMullan, Ben Clarke (Lee Farrelly), Killian Scott, Mikey Nultey, Shauni Dowdall, Robbie Reynolds, Ciaran McConnon, Keith O’Donoghue (Jamie Ward), Aaron Roche, Adam Farrell, Yannicks Duras (Daniel Kerr)