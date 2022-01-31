Fit-again Hughes is eager to make his mark

Drogheda United's Mark Hughes is hoping his injury nightmare is behind him. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

MARK Hughes’ entire soccer career was effectively put on the line a few short weeks ago when Drogheda United boss Kevin Doherty asked him to prove his fitness before being offered a new contract.

Doherty’s caution was understandable - when you’re trying to run a Premier Division club on a shoestring budget you can ill afford to have players sidelined for long periods as has been the case with Hughes.

‘Sparky’ missed the start of the 2020 campaign with a foot injury that would have kept him out for half the season had Covid-19 not intervened.

Then last year it was a troublesome knee that ensured he was sidelined until July when he made one start - against Derry City in the FAI Cup - and two fleeting substitute appearances before breaking down again and missing the rest of the campaign.

However, Doherty made it clear that there was never any question about Hughes’ ability and the good news is that the player has done enough on the training pitch to warrant a fifth season in the claret and blue colours.

At 28 he boasts bags of experience, and he has the added advantage of being able to play as a holding midfielder or centre-half. That versatility is a real bonus for a club that doesn’t have the luxury of being able to sign two specialists for every position.

It was in the latter role that Hughes lined out against Athlone Town on Saturday, playing almost 75 minutes before making way to give youngster Charles Mutawe a run.

And following on from 45 minutes the previous week against Derry City - when he took over the captain’s armband for the second half - it’s a case of fingers crossed that the Athy native can stay injury-free and go on and play a key role for Drogheda in 2022.

“It’s good to get minutes again and I feel like I’m getting sharper every week after a long lay-off last year,” he said shortly after the final whistle in Athlone.

“I’m starting to feel I’m coming back to myself again, but obviously that’ll come with more games and more minutes on the pitch and hopefully I’m not too far off now.

“I had two knee injuries last year and Kev said to me to come in and prove my fitness and hopefully that’s now all behind me and I can kick on and have an injury-free season.”

Hughes was asked whether he had considered where his future lay in the game if Drogheda hadn’t offered him a new deal and he responded: “That’s the question that you ask yourself. You’re seeing the specialist and your body keeps breaking down and you’re wondering, is this it for me?

“But thankfully I have come back. I’ve done a lot of rehab on the knee and it seems to be stronger than ever now and every game I’m getting more confidence in it.

“The physio said to have it strapped for the next six weeks just as a precaution, but I took it off in the second half and it felt fine.”

Ironically, Hughes had just spent 2014 with Athlone when the then Drogheda United manager Johnny McDonnell signed him for the following season, and after subsequent spells with Longford Town and Shelbourne he began his second spell with the Boynesiders in 2019.

Now it’s all about making up for lost time and Hughes wants to give Drogheda fans a reminder of what he can do.

“Hopefully we can build on last year and push on again,” he said when asked about his ambitions for the team.

“We had a brilliant start last season and it’s not that we fell away, but teams around us started to catch up on us. Hopefully we’ll have the same start as last season and continue that on.

“Personally, for myself, I want to be involved as much as I can and help the team.

“Last year was the main one in terms of injury and the knee obviously held me back big time.

“I was delighted for the lads, but you’re kind of jealous when you see them doing so well and I want to be out there playing myself.

“A few lads have gone away (to other clubs), but I think Kev has recruited brilliantly, a lot of the new lads are doing really well and there’s a few looking really sharp, and hopefully they’ll settle in.”