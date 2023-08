Fit-again Drogheda United defender Conor Kane relishing Cork City showdown

Loan signing says it was a no-brainer to return to Drogheda United after horror injury put him out for almost a year

Conor Kane of Drogheda United keeps a close eye on Kerry FC's Kevin Williams during last Friday's Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup tie at Mounthawk Park in Tralee. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

MARCUS CAVAROLI Drogheda Independent Today at 15:00