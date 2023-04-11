First win creates a buzz at Ardee Celtic

Ardee Celtic got off the mark on the opening night in the North East Women's League. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The North East Women’s Football League began in earnest last week and one of the more eye-catching results involved Ardee Celtic as Mick Halpenny’s side beat league newcomers Ballyhaise Celtic 5-2 in Cavan.

Speaking ahead of the start of the new season, Halpenny spoke about how his side took some big beatings last season, but that win on the opening night of the season will certainly sustain the Deesiders for a few weeks.

Ardee took the lead on 10 minutes and then went further ahead soon after, but Ballyhaise made it 2-1 just before the break.

The second-half was quite nip and tuck, with Ardee going 3-1 ahead before Ballyhaise pulled it back to 3-2, but in the final 20 minutes Ardee turned the screw and pulled away.

Scorers on the night were Amy Halpenny (2), Melissa Caffrey (2) and Samantha McCarron, but Ardee’s player of the match was Ukrainian debutant Julija Areliuniene.

The Ardee manager was delighted for his side, who he said really put it up to their opponents.

“The girls are already looking forward to Monday night’s game. It has given us a real buzz and it’s no more than they deserve as they have been working really hard.”

Albion Rovers’ first taste of Premier Division football saw them come out on the wrong side of a 4-0 scoreline away to Kingscourt, but there were plenty of positives for Albion manager Stephen Floyd.

Kingscourt are arguably the best team in the division, and for 30 minutes on the opening night Albion held them scoreless. Indeed the visitors had several chances of their own.

Kingcourt did eventually break the deadlock on 31 minutes and it was 1-0 at half-time, but in the second period two defensive errors and a late penalty put a gloss on the scoreline for the hosts.

Debutant Shauna Balfe was nominated for player of the match for Albion and Rebecca Kelly also put in a starring performance for the Monasterboice team.

Talking after the game, Floyd was delighted with how his side performed. A lot of the players were playing together for the first time and Floyd feels he has the nucleus of a really good side as they look to stay up in their first season at the top.

Albion welcome Cootehill to Muirdeach’s Park for their first home game of the season and Floyd is confident his team can build on their performance to get a result against the visitors.