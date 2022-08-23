Filippo Giovagnoli reveals all on his turbulent time in charge of Dundalk

Dundalk fans travelled to Tallaght Stadium on Sunday evening dreaming of a tilt at the title. By the time they were making their way back up the M1 later that night, that dream was as good as over.

If ever a game brought about mixed emotions, it was this one.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side had done so much right and yet the scoreline of 3-0 made for uncomfortable reading.

The Shed Side Army had unfurled a banner beforehand with the words of Thomas J Clarke emblazoned on it: ‘Clench your teeth and never say die’. The words were meant to inspire but just like the Rising that he was a part of had its positives, this particular mission was ultimately unsuccessful as well.

Even had Dundalk won, Rovers were still the side to beat.

Now that Stephen Bradley’s side have avoided that potential banana skin, they can concentrate on their upcoming European group stage campaign in the knowledge that things, domestically, remain on course for another title.

Seven points clear with a game in-hand, the Hoops have serious room for error now with even O’Donnell admitting they’ll be hard caught.

“They've a good gap,” he said afterwards.

“They'll be happy with their night's work. We'll just focus on ourselves but any team that are seven clear with a game in hand and only nine or 10 games left, you'd have to say that they're heavy, heavy favourites. They'd need to lose three or four games but we'll see where we're at with regards to it.

“I keep going back to it, it's the back end of August and you're second... I don't think anyone would have said that about Dundalk so we can't lose sight of that. As I said to the players inside, it would be different if they came out and they just completely out-footballed you. You'd think we were a good bit off the level but that wasn't the case. They played to a game plan and went very direct and they got their goals off that but our players shouldn't be going away saying they're a long way off that level with regards to footballing ability.”

O’Donnell was right too when he said the high line which Rovers so easily exposed had played a large part in his side’s success up until now.

“We've had so much success playing that way this season and we're going to come and play the way we want to play,” he said.

“The end goal is to force your will on the opposition and that's the level we will get to. Just higher up the pitch our press probably just wasn't aggressive enough or good enough. All of the goals were preventable – either a free-kick or a turnover. The third goal we hit the ball into the middle of the park and we're not ready to defend.”

As much as a title challenge would have been great, Sunday’s defeat shouldn’t take away from what the side have achieved so far this season.

The ultimate aim – getting back into Europe – remains on course but the side will need to bounce back now on Monday away to Sligo Rovers, a game that won’t be easy given they travel to Wexford in the Cup 72 hours earlier while their opponents have their feet up.

Given the turmoil the club was in even 12 months ago, a top three finish would be an amazing feat and give O’Donnell something to build on. Injuries and suspensions didn’t help the cause on Sunday but a good finish to the season can still help ensure that targets are met and that if and when Dundalk get back in a position to put a marker down like Sunday, they can take the opportunity.

FRANK FILIPPO

On that turmoil, Filippo Giovagnoli was back in town last week to take part in The Press Box Live event at The Spirit Store.

The Italian gave a frank assessment of his time here with it abundantly clear that he felt unsupported by former club sporting director, Jim Magilton.

Giovagnoli labelled the decision to prevent him managing the side as ‘bullsh*t’ and outlined how he had wanted to keep the likes of SeÁn Gannon and SeÁn Hoare, who departed under his watch, but was powerless to offer more than a one-year deal by the club.

He also revealed that Alessio Abibi was his eighth choice for a goalkeeper, with current Derry City number one Brian Maher top of the list.

The Italian said it was never planned for Abibi to be first choice while also revealing he missed out on other top targets such as Jack Byrne and Danny Grant as he was forced to take gambles on the likes of Sonni Nattestad and others who were ‘cheap’.

The full chat will be available to download via podcast this week and is certainly worth a listen.

At the same show, Martin Connolly also revealed that the club would have to look at the stadium situation sooner rather than later and said fans would be surveyed soon to get an idea of where they want the club to go in the coming years.

While Sunday’s defeat was a setback on the field, overall things are certainly heading in the right direction. Now the off the field side of things needs to follow suit but there seems a genuine want for that to happen.

The Dundalk Rising is ongoing and while the weekend just gone was a setback, there are surely better days ahead.