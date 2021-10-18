Failure to finish game off left Dundalk open to late anguish - Perth

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth felt his side were harshly done by after referee Damien MacGraith awarded Bohemians a last gasp penalty which Georgie Kelly dispatched to earn his side a share of the spoils at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

The Mayo official had initially awarded a free out after Daniel Cleary and Ali Coote had a coming together at the corner of the penalty area in the 89th minute.

However, after consultation with his assistant Darragh Keegan, MacGraith pointed to the spot with Kelly seeing his subsequent penalty creep under the unfortunate Peter Cherrie to all but kill off Dundalk’s hopes of qualifying for Europe next season via the league.

Perth, who was booked after attempting to discuss the incident with MacGraith after the game, said he didn’t like criticising referees but felt this particular official had cost Dundalk a number of times this season.

“I’m bitterly disappointed by the way the game ended,” he said.

“The referee has made a call. Our player has got his body there. He has a big gash on his shin after their tackle. They’ll say it’s a penalty. We don’t think it is but that’s it, you get on with it and accept it.

“It’s too easy to be critical of referees but at the same time you can’t even have a discussion with them or they throw yellow cards around. You can’t go in and discuss it with them so you just have to leave it and discuss it but between tonight, Derry, the big one in Tallaght Stadium that we didn’t get and there was one earlier on in the season, little things like that (go against you).

“We came here tonight with a real feeling that Europe was on through the league and it has been taken away from us there at the end.”

Perth felt his side had performed well but ultimately paid the price for not adding a second goal and not having the options on the bench to freshen things up when players tired.

“It was a good strong away performance. We were disappointed we didn’t get that second goal. We had to ride our luck a little bit, there’s no doubt about it because Bohs are a good side and Peter (Cherrie) made a couple of good saves but we had a couple of big chances.

“David (McMillan) is unlucky that it came to him so quickly and Sean Murray as well.

“I felt we did enough to win the game. We could have done with one more sub of real quality off the bench. Sean Murray was tiring but Will Patching just had a twinge in his calf so I had to take him off instead of Sean Murray. Benches like this over the years have won these games but we just don’t have that at the moment but it is coming and we’re building towards the end of the season.

“Ultimately that has probably cost us that we weren’t able to see out the game in the last couple of minutes. We probably thought we were short a bit of legs in that number 10 spot and ultimately it has probably cost us in that sense but that’s the way it goes. The squad is what it is. It’s getting better as it comes towards the business end of the season and that’s all you can do.”

Perth did reserve praise, however, for Sami Ben Amar who popped up with his first league goal for the club on the night.

“He did really well again at times tonight,” he said of the French-born Moroccan.

“He’s learning the league. It’s a completely different league and different environment but I thought he done well at times tonight. He’s improving all the time.

“He took his goal well and was really unlucky with that shot he had as well. People haven’t seen it yet but he has a great strike.”

Perth also praised Greg Sloggett, who performed admirably in the unfamiliar role of right back with both Raivis Jurkovskis and Cameron Dummigan suspended.

“Greg is a warrior,” he said.

“We probably missed his energy in midfield, there’s no doubt about it. We didn’t have that but at the same time we’re in a bizarre situation where Raivis was suspended last week and he wasn’t able to be suspended because he was playing for Latvia against Holland, which is bizarre, but it is what it is. We take it and move on,” said Perth.