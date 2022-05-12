Ex League of Ireland ace Paul Crowley leaves Drogheda Town job

FORMER Drogheda United and Dundalk player Paul Crowley has left his role as manager of Leinster Senior League club Drogheda Town after three years in charge.

Crowley joined the coaching team at Blackstone Motors Marian Park in 2019 and steered the club to promotion before Town comfortably retained their Division 1B Sunday status this season.

In a statement released today, Drogheda Town said: “Paul has left for personal reasons and we are very sad to see him leave.

“Paul joined us three years ago and immediately set about putting together a backroom team and squad of players capable of challenging for league honours.”

"His goal was to bring us back to intermediate level football at the earliest opportunity within the Leinster Senior League. His professional approach and preparation made Blackstone Motors Marian Park a daunting venue for all opposition.

"Our return to intermediate football was achieved and this year he consolidated that success with a mid-table finish in the Leinster Senior League Division 1B.

“Drogheda Town FC would like to thank Paul for all he has done for the club and we wish him and his family every success and good fortune in the years ahead.”