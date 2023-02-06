Eventful debut for Thomas Byrne as Drogheda Town get back to winning ways

It was a debut to remember for Drogheda Town’s newest signing on Friday night. Former Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic player Thomas Byrne is the latest addition to Seán Brennan’s squad. Picture: Sportsfile

It was a debut to remember for Drogheda Town’s newest signing on Friday night. Former Drogheda United and St Patrick’s Athletic player Thomas Byrne is the latest addition to Seán Brennan’s squad.

The striker not only scored but he also deputised in goal when Jakub Kula was sent-off two minutes into the second half. He kept a clean sheet during his time between the sticks.

Town got back to winning ways on Friday night as they put Dublin University to the sword with a 3-1 win at Blackstone Marian Park.

With just 11 minutes on the clock, Drogheda opened the scoring. From a throw on the halfway line, Town worked the ball downfield and a low pull back into the box was finished neatly by Santi El-Petra.

It was all one-way traffic as just seven minutes later, Seán Berney let fly from distance and the ball whistled past the ’keeper’s left hand post. For Town’s second goal, Berney turned provider as he raced down the right wing and his shot was parried into the path of Byrne who fired home for his first goal for the club. He will be a real difference maker to the Marian Park team at this level.

The Students pulled one back in controversial circumstances on the half-hour mark. A high ball into the box saw Kula confidently claim the ball. He was then bundled into by one of the visiting strikers, forcing the ball from his hands and it was tapped home. All the pleas from the home side for a free out were waved away as the goal stood.

That’s how it stood at half-time as Town held a slender lead but they looked the better of the teams on the night.

Just two minutes into the second half and Town were reduced to 10 men. A back pass from Dale Harding was left short and Dublin University intercepted the ball. Kula came racing off his line and as the striker rounded him on the edge of the box, he was clipped by the custodian and went down. The referee immediately waved a red card, despite the presence of two defenders who would get back to cover.

Byrne would go into goal and the subsequent free-kick was of no threat on his goal. On 54 minutes, Town restored their two-goal lead. Some nice build-up play led to Daryl McDonagh hitting an absolute screamer which zipped into the roof of the net.

Just before the hour mark Thomas O’Connell hit a free-kick from the right towards the top corner only for the visiting ’keeper to make a good save. The final 30 minutes passed by without incident as the 10 men held their own.

Town’s run of home fixtures continues on Friday night as they welcome Ballyfermot United to Blackstone Marian Park on Friday. Ballyfermot are third in the table and pushing for promotion. With their new addition Town have some serious fire power to put in a strong second-half of the season.

Drogheda Town: Jakub Kula, Dale Harding, Shanie Kierans, Jack Tungsted, Daryl McDonagh, Seán Berney, Thomas O’Connell, Thomas Byrne, Craig Pentony, Santi El-Petra, Nathan Llewellen Subs: Emmanuel Santos, Josh Reilly, James Burke, Jack Kileen, Mark Radford, Andy Hickey.