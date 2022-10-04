European qualification would be an amazing achievement for Dundalk – and it’s in their own hands

For all the stutters and disappointments of recent weeks – and all the moaning that has followed on from that – Dundalk fans find themselves in a dream scenario heading to Casey’s Field on Friday night.

With St Patrick’s Athletic taking just a single point from their two games against Derry City and Shelbourne over the weekend and Stephen O’Donnell’s side getting back to winning ways against Drogheda, the Lilywhites now have the comfort blanket of knowing that they’ll remain in third place no matter what the outcome of the game between the sides this weekend.

Perhaps taking that as solace at this stage is a pessimistic view but if you had told Lilywhite fans at the start of the year that they’d be in third place with five, or even four games to go, would they have taken it? You can bet your last fiver they would have.

Sometimes managers can be accused of downplaying situations but Stephen O’Donnell is correct in saying that the club he returned to at the end of last year was in a much different place to the one he had left in September 2019.

As much as it is hard to admit, Dundalk are no longer perennial title challengers and no longer the trend setters.

That’s not to say that O’Donnell, his backroom team and the club’s owners don’t want to get back there but you’ve to walk before you can run too. It’s a process and, while there will be regrets that Dundalk couldn’t push Shamrock Rovers or Derry City a little more for the title or ensure a big day out in the Aviva Stadium next month, ultimately European qualification would be an amazing achievement.

The results of recent weeks, not helped by the absence of some key players through injury, have only highlighted some deficiencies in the squad but those improvements and gaps that need to be filled will be much easier to address if O’Donnell has European football – and the additional budget that goes with it – as a carrot to attract players to Oriel Park next year.

“I’d stress to people that this is our first year,” he reiterated after Friday’s Louth Derby win.

“I don’t know if people realise where the club was at. We have started from scratch and the players have been brilliant. It’s good insight for the players, having to play with pressure at a club like Dundalk where the town is banking on the club's results, for what their mood will be like during the week.

"It’s a great environment to be in. You wouldn't want to be anywhere else. The flip side of that is the disappointment and the sort of aftermath of the defeats, you feel like you're letting down a town, but the good side of it is nights like this. When you win the Louth derby, you go away knowing the town is buzzing and we’ll go again now next Friday.”

Certainly, everyone around town will be buzzing if Dundalk can beat St Pat’s on Friday night.

That would leave a seven point gap between third and fourth and the last guaranteed European spot on offer. While Derry City are favourites for the FAI Cup, relying on that is not to get you to Europe is not a gamble anyone would like to take. This is a club who shocked a heavily-fancied Bohs in a final 20 years ago after all, just a week after being relegated.

Perhaps because we’ve tasted how good Europe is so often, it has made us miss it that bit more.

That’s perhaps why the criticism of recent weeks has been so severe. A season that promised so much looked like petering out.

It’s not over yet, of course, but Friday’s win over Drogheda was vital in terms of getting back on the horse. It was one of those nights where the result was all that mattered.

You’d have taken a scrappy 1-0 win with a ball going in off someone’s backside and, in a way, it did when Dane Massey’s own goal is factored in.

It was one of those occasions that isn’t worth overanalysing but the one slight worry is that Dundalk didn’t really look a threat prior to Runar Hauge’s 40th minute penalty. Patrick Hoban – again set to miss out this weekend – has been a huge loss and the side definitely lack the same threat without him and Daniel Kelly, who has been ruled out for the season.

The positive is that Oriel – or Casey’s Field as it is now known – remains unbreached this season. If St Pat’s want to deny Dundalk their return to Europe, they’ll have to break that record. They’ll no doubt try, but it won’t be given up easily.