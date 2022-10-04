Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

European qualification would be an amazing achievement for Dundalk – and it’s in their own hands

James Rogers

Dundalk players stand at Casey's Field before Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division derby victory over Drogheda United. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dundalk players stand at Casey's Field before Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division derby victory over Drogheda United. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk players stand at Casey's Field before Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division derby victory over Drogheda United. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk players stand at Casey's Field before Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division derby victory over Drogheda United. Picture: Sportsfile

argus

For all the stutters and disappointments of recent weeks – and all the moaning that has followed on from that – Dundalk fans find themselves in a dream scenario heading to Casey’s Field on Friday night.

With St Patrick’s Athletic taking just a single point from their two games against Derry City and Shelbourne over the weekend and Stephen O’Donnell’s side getting back to winning ways against Drogheda, the Lilywhites now have the comfort blanket of knowing that they’ll remain in third place no matter what the outcome of the game between the sides this weekend.

Privacy