Eoin Kenny signs first professional contract with Dundalk FC

Eoin Kenny put pen to paper on his first professional contract at Dundalk FC at the weekend.

The 17-year-old son of Republic of Ireland boss Stephen featured for the Lilywhites first-team in pre-season having impressed for the club’s U19s last year.

The former Rock Celtic player is a current member of the Republic of Ireland U18 schools’ squad and recently scored during a trial at Reading.

Eoin said he started supporting the Lilywhites back in 2012 when his dad became manager.

I’ve been supporting Dundalk since I was six and it’s a massive honour for me to sign as a professional. I can’t wait to get started and show what I can do.

“Some of the lads like John Mountney, Andy Boyle and Patrick Hoban were here when I first started coming to Oriel Park and to be able to learn things from players like that is a real privilege,” said Eoin.