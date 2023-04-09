Elicha Ahui achieving his goals during Drogheda United loan spell

THANKS to the marvels of modern technology Elicha Ahui’s match-winning exploits for Drogheda United against Derry City reverberated across Ireland and much further afield within moments of the final whistle at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium last Friday night.

Right-back Ahui’s 78th-minute strike was celebrated by the small army of away supporters, but when Ahui headed back to the dressing-rooms he soon found out that players from his parent club Lincoln City had also got wind of the shock result.

The Imps themselves defeated Cheltenham Town 2-0 the same evening, effectively ending any prospect of being dragged into relegation trouble in League 1, and so it was a great night all round for 19-year-old Ahui whose only other senior goal was scored for English non-league club Gainsborough Trinity during another loan spell last year.

“Straight away after I got off the pitch I went on my phone and I’d already got messages congratulating me from a few of my (Lincoln) teammates,” Ahui told the Drogheda Independent.

“It felt pretty good to get my first goal and I was happy that we got the win against Derry given that they were unbeaten.

“This one felt more special, I think, because it was my first goal in a big league.

“All the lads were calling me Matchwinner and everyone was buzzing on the bus on the way back.

“Kevin (Doherty) and Daire (Doyle) said ‘well done’ and they were really pleased because it was the first time they’d put me up for set pieces!”

While that tactical move by the management team could not have gone any better, they could hardly have prepared for the loss of Emmanuel Adegoboyega to a red card inside the first half-hour.

However, a couple of positional switches paid handsome dividends and substitutes Ryan Brennan and Aaron McNally also played a vital part in the end result.

“After having a player sent off early in the game we all had to work hard and try and compete with them, and when we scored that helped us get the momentum and get the win,” Ahui summised.

The Nottingham native has also been pleased to top the stats for tackle success in the League of Ireland, and overall his move here along with Lincoln clubmate Freddie Draper could not have gone much better.

Like last year, though, when two other Lincoln loanees Sean Roughan and Sam Long returned home in June, both Ahui and Draper are likely to go back to England in the summer.

“The stats mean a lot because they show I’ve been tackling everyone and beating my man defensively. There have been some tough challenges, but I’ve done pretty well,” he said.

“I normally focus on Drogheda and the training and the games, and it’s really just sometimes I will look at the score from the Lincoln matches.

“I’m hoping to help the team as much as I can in my position and maybe try and get a couple of assists as well, so there’s things to improve on.

“When I go back I want to try and get into the Lincoln starting XI, but whatever happens this is a time I’ll look back on as a significant boost to my career, 100 per cent.

“It’s probably the best experience I could have at a young age. and Drogheda were the best team I could go to.”