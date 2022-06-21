Louth

Early blitz propels Muirhevnamor to Dundalk derby win over Rock

Muirhevnamor 2 Rock Celtic 1

Muirhevnamor's Oisín Morrow controls the ball, watched by Gareth Connolly, Rock Celtic, during Monday's NEFL Premier Division game. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

argus

MUIRHEVNAMOR made it two Dundalk derby wins in four days when overcoming Rock Celtic in a hard-fought contest on Monday night.

Micky O’Kane and Chad McEneaney – with a neat finish – were the goalscorers for David Crawley’s men, who were 5-1 victors over Bellurgan United at home on Friday. 

Ahead 2-0 at the interval, the champions were able to soak up whatever pressure Rock piled on during the second period. 

A Barry O’Hare penalty hauled the Seasiders back into the contest, and the game became stretched with the dismissal of a player from either side – Paul Mallon (Muirhevnamor) and Ed Maguire (Rock).

MUIRHEVNAMOR: Michael Cooney; Brian Begley, Mark Traynor, Conal Doyle, Paul Mallon; Brendan Hughes, Cody Magill, Gary Clarke, Oisín Morrow; Chad McEneaney, Micky O’Kane. Subs: Adam Mostyn, Adrian Rafferty.

ROCK: John Rogers; Conor McGowan, Melvin Uno, Liam McDonnell; Gareth Connolly, Oisín Meegan, Ed Maguire, Jack Reid, Kizito Ekwueme; Barry O’Hare, Aaron Comerford. Subs: Ronan Sands, Ronan Doherty.

