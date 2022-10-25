Dundalk’s wing wizard Ryan O’Kane is well ahead of former League of Ireland stars to have made it across the water

Having put pen to paper on a new two-year deal on Monday night which will see him remain at Dundalk FC until at least the end of the 2024 season, the scene is firmly set for Ryan O’Kane to kick on and build on a superb couple of months for him personally.

The teenager, who can see the floodlights of Oriel Park from his family home on the Old Ardee Road, hadn’t started a match under Stephen O’Donnell prior to the 1-0 win away to Bohemians on August 12 – four days prior to his 19th birthday – but has become one of the Lilywhites’ biggest attacking threats in the two-and-a-half months since then.

A first goal, a crucial one as it transpired, would follow a fortnight later as Dundalk scraped past Wexford FC in the FAI Cup at Ferrycarrig Park and, while his next strike was not enough to prevent his side falling to their first home defeat of the campaign against St Patrick’s Athletic on October 7, it was a landmark one in its own right as he became the first local to score a league goal for the club since his former U19s coach, Tiarnan Mulvenna, hit a late winner away to Derry City in July 2013.

Ryan hadn’t actually started a game at the Carrick Road venue prior to the 0-0 draw with Shelbourne on September 2. That was game number 23 for his home town club but, prior to that, 12 of his outings had been away from home with just 10 at Oriel.

If fans unable to travel to games had been wondering what all the hype was about, they’ve quickly caught up. The winger – grandson of former club chairman, Tony O’Kane – picked up the man of the match awards in each of his three starts at the venue which is now known as Casey’s Field. While that run of awards came to an end on Friday night, he still made his mark with the goal that put Dundalk 2-1 ahead in the game which finished 3-3 against Sligo Rovers.

While he might still be awaiting his first win while scoring at Oriel Park, as minor achievements go he can at least boast to having scored at both ends of the ground.

O’Kane undoubtedly had other options prior to signing on for another two seasons at Dundalk on Monday. There were clubs at home and abroad keen on him, including some at Championship level in England, but the tricky winger, thankfully, is grounded. As big a whirlwind as the last few weeks have been, he’s well aware that he has further work to do to continue his rapid rise. There are already understood to be plans in place for the off-season to ensure he’s an even bigger threat when the 2023 campaign begins next spring.

That’s why staying put here is the smart move, for now at least.

Praised by his manager after Friday’s game for “watching every game under the sun”, O’Kane will no doubt have ambitions which may eventually outgrow Dundalk and even the League of Ireland.

While we all hope that’s the case, he’s a journey ahead of him yet to get there. Slight by nature, one of the biggest hurdles he has overcome to date has been getting himself physically ready to play at the highest level of the game in this country.

While there’s more to come in that regard still, he’s not in a bad place as things stand.

Arguably the five best wingers to emerge from the league here in the last decade or so have been James McClean, Daryl Horgan, Michael Duffy, Chiedozie Ogbene and Stephen McLaughlin.

Yet, O’Kane trumps each of them in terms of performance levels in the season in which each of them turned 19.

While he would do well to reach the 95 caps and counting achieved by McClean for the Republic of Ireland, O’Kane’s return of three goals and two assists from his 19 appearances this season reads a lot more impressive than the current Wigan Athletic player’s two appearances and one goal for Derry City back in 2008. Indeed, the Derry man’s one goal and one start that year came against Bohemians in the EA Sports Cup, a competition often used to develop young players that hasn’t been available as an outlet for O’Kane.

Another current Irish international who has become very much part of Stephen Kenny’s plans of late is Chiedozie Ogbene. In the 2016 campaign when he turned 19, the current Rotherham United ace was plying his trade at Cork City. While three goals and one assist from two league starts and six substitute appearances in the league that season was a decent return, Ogbene had the advantage of playing as a front man back then when once and then twice in 5-0 wins against Galway United and Wexford FC respectively. The 10-times capped international also made two substitute appearances for the Rebels in the FAI Cup that season, scoring against Longford Town, but moved on to Limerick FC in the wake of his last appearance for Cork in their Cup final success over Dundalk that season.

Closer to home, O’Kane will no doubt achieve legendary status locally if he matches the achievements of Daryl Horgan and Michael Duffy in the years to come.

Yet, he is statistically better off than both those players were at his age. Back in 2011, Horgan made just five starts (three in the league) and seven substitute appearances for Sligo Rovers, scoring once, before departing on loan to Cork City. While his return at Turner’s Cross of seven goals and two assists in 13 starts made for much better reading, it must be noted that the current Wycombe Wanderers star was plying his trade in the First Division in the second half of that campaign.

Duffy proved the perfect replacement for Horgan when he left for Preston North End at the end of Dundalk’s memorable 2016 campaign but back in 2013 he had registered just two goals and one assist in 10 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for Derry. There were also three starts and two goals in the EA Sports Cup and four substitute appearances in the FAI Cup but it’s fair to say he hadn’t the impact on the Candystripes at that stage as O’Kane has now.

Stephen McLaughlin is another winger from the North West who has had a good career – still plying his trade at Mansfield Town, albeit as a wing back or full back. In the season he turned 19 in 2009 he made 15 starts and one substitute appearance for Finn Harps in the First Division with his solitary goal coming in a 6-0 win away to Athlone Town when he started up front.

O’Kane has a long way to go to match the achievements of that quintet but, in many ways, he is ahead of them.

Watching him hopefully grow to equal or surpass some of them will be something Dundalk fans can look forward to in the years to come – and, thankfully, that will be in the flesh for the next couple of years at least.