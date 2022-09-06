Dundalk’s Ryan O’Kane continuing to take steps in the right direction

Dundalk might not have got the win against Shelbourne but Friday night was another step in the right direction for local lad Ryan O’Kane. Picture: Sportsfile

Dundalk might not have got the win against Shelbourne but Friday night was another step in the right direction for local lad Ryan O’Kane.

While the 19-year-old has established himself as a key member of Stephen O’Donnell’s team in recent weeks, Friday’s game was his first start at Oriel Park – or Casey’s Field as it has been renamed until the end of this season.

The former Warrenpoint Town man didn’t disappoint either as he shone to chants of ‘one of our own’ by picking up not only the sponsors’ man of the match award but also the RTÉ one.

Still clutching it as he made his way out of the ground after the stalemate, O’Kane took the positives in another small milestone in his own development.

“It's a proud moment for me and my family obviously, especially being my first start in Oriel.

“Hopefully there are many more starts to come here and hopefully many more of these to come as well,” he said, nodding to his award.

“It's a great achievement personally but the first thing in my mind is obviously the result and I'm gutted that we didn't get the three points, which I thought we deserved. Maybe we just weren't clinical enough today in front of goal but look we'll take it from next week and hope to push on from there.”

O’Kane, who gave the Shels defence a torrid time throughout, felt that key decisions went against Dundalk on the night with Keith Ward not awarded a penalty after being pulled down in the box and referee Paul McLaughlin failing to send off Gavin Molloy after he tripped John Martin after he had picked his pocket as last man a minute before the break.

“A couple of key decisions probably should have went our way,” said the winger.

“Definitely the Wardy one – I thought it was a definite penalty. John's one, I'd need to see that from another angle but, look, we can't really blame key decisions. We have to take hold of the game ourselves. In the future we just need to be more clinical in front of goal and take our chances.

“We had them tonight. It was a very good save from David McMillan at the end and there was one that hit the bar as well from Mounts. It's just them little moments. If we had scored there we probably go on and score two or three more but it's just them fine margins. It's tough coming away with a draw but we'll go again anyway.”

O’Kane is confident Dundalk can build on the display when they travel to face UCD at the UCD Bowl this Friday night (kick-off: 7:45pm, live on LOITV).

“We're going to regroup on Monday and go over UCD and obviously look back on this game as well and see what we can do better. We'll regroup and refocus and be ready to kick on now on Friday.

“I thought defensively we were excellent tonight. I don't think they had any chances really - maybe a few free kicks at the edge of the box - but other than that I thought we were excellent defensively. Offensively when the defence are playing that well we kind of have to take our chances and back them up then with the goals.

“I think they’ll come though. You could see today we had a better squad depth on the bench and with some players still to come back in we'll have more players to regroup and kick on as well.”

It’s been a great month for O’Kane, who also bagged his first goal for Dundalk in their FAI Cup win over Wexford at the end of August, but he’s hoping for a big finish to the campaign now that he has established himself in the side.

“It's been a very positive month and a positive season personally and for the club and the team. It's going to be a big last seven league games and we've a big Cup run to come as well so we'll have that to focus on and we've a big game next week as well so it’s all eyes on UCD now,” he said.